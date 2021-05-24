Winston-Salem Open tennis back; full fans, money – WAVY.com





The latest news on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ The Winston-Salem Open men’s tennis tournament is back in August with full spectator capacity and full prize money after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hard court tournament announced on Monday will be played August 21-28, in the usual spot on the ATP calendar just before the US Open. Total prize pool for this year’s Winston-Salem Open will be $ 717,955, of which $ 96,505 will go to the singles champion. The plan is to have 3,500 fan seats. It is an ATP World Tour 250 event with a draw of 48 players in singles and 16 doubles teams. ___ The University of Maryland will allow full seats for the 2021-2022 season at home games for its sports teams now that restrictions on the coronavirus have been lifted locally. Monday’s new university guidelines still require everyone over the age of 5, including those fully vaccinated, to wear a face mask in indoor arenas and in what the school calls crowded outdoor locations. For the first time in ten years, the Big Ten school football team will play seven of the twelve matches on campus. The 2021 opener is Sept. 4 against non-conference opponent West Virginia. ___ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos