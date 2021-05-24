PWHPA: Canada’s top women’s hockey players return to the league

The Montreal Chapter of the PWHPA, known as Team Bauer, plays against Toronto (Team Sonnet) as the Canadian stage of the Secret Dream Gap Tour kicks off Monday evening.

All games are streamed on Sportsnet Now, and the last three games are shown on Sportsnet. They are played at the Saddledome in Calgary.

For many of these players, it will be their first competitive game since January 12, when the PWHPA had their last showcase in Toronto. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 World Cup and postponed the 2021 edition to summer. All three teams also struggled to get exercise time due to provincial health protocols.

In Montreal, the team trains from the Center 21.02, a new women’s ice hockey center in the Verdun Auditorium. They could be given a special exemption to practice under restrictions due to their status among elite athletes representing Hockey Canada.

Score system

The Dream Gap Tour has a custom scoring system. It is a round robin of two games with each team (Montreal, Toronto, Calgary) playing against each other twice. Then the two best teams in the points system play in the championship.

GAME RESULT:

REGULATIONS WIN 2 points

OT PROFIT 1.5

SHOOTOUT WIN 1 point

OT / SHOOTOUT LOSE 0.5 points

REGULATIONS LOSE 0 points

BONUS POINTS (added to team total):

PLAYER HAT TRICK = 1 point

GOALIE SHUTOUT = 1 point

SHORT GOAL = 1 point

THE TEAM SCORT 5+ GOALS IN THE GAME = 1 point

This can have some implications for managing late in the game, even if the score is higher than one goal. Will teams be more aggressive when killing a penalty? Will teams still draw the goalkeeper for a late six-on-four advantage with a shorthand goal giving up another point? It was also successful in the American leg, where only two teams faced each other.

Scheme

MONDAY, MAY 24, 5:00 PM EDT MTL vs TOR (Sportsnet Now)

TUESDAY MAY 25, 5:00 PM EDT MTL vs CGY (Sportsnet Now)

WEDNESDAY MAY 26, 5:00 PM EDT TOR vs CGY (Sportsnet Now)

THURSDAY, MAY 27, 5:00 PM EDT MTL vs TOR (Sportsnet Now)

FRIDAY, MAY 28, 3:30 PM EDT MTL vs CGY (Sportsnet + SN now)

SATURDAY MAY 29, 1:00 PM EDT TOR vs CGY (Sportsnet + SN Now)

SUNDAY, MAY 30, 4:30 PM EDT CHAMPIONSHIP (Sportsnet + SN Now)

All games are streamed Sportsnet.ca also.

Grids

Montreal is led by nine of the 28 players named in Canada’s 28-player Olympic centralization squad, which will be reduced to 23 for the 2022 Olympics. Olympic veterans Marie-Philip Poulin, Jill Saulnier, Laura Stacey and Emily Clark lead the way up the front, with Erin Ambrose, Jaime Bourbonnais in defense, plus Ann-Rene Desbiens and Emerance Maschmeyer in goal.

That doesn’t even account for players who didn’t make the Canadian roster in two-time Olympians Genevive Lacasse and Lauriane Rougeau, plus national team members Jessie Eldridge, Rebecca Leslie and Ann-Sophie Bettez.

A notable absence is Mlodie Daoust, who will miss the Dream Gap Tour with an injury, but she will be with Canada for centralization. While they seem short on defense, both Karell Emard and Samantha Isbell have played defense in the NCAA or at the CWHL level.

Toronto also has a ton of talent, led by their group of forwards, including Victoria Bach, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse, Jamie Lee Rattray and Natalie Spooner. Loren Gabel is also one of the more talented offensive players in the entire showcase.

In terms of defense, they are solid with a Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque. Newcomers Ella Shelton and Claire Thompson were named in Canada’s centralization roster, and Laura Fortino is always one to keep an eye on as well.

Toronto also has nine players included in the roster of the Canadian Olympic camp.

Calgary’s roster isn’t as strong as the one who won the last Clarkson Cup, but they still have a lot of talent up and down the roster. Rebecca Johnston and Blayre Turnbull remain two of Canada’s top forwards. Hanna Bunton, Alexandra Poznikoff, Kaitlin Willoughby, Sarah Potomak and Iya Gavrilova provide solid forward depth.

Defense-wise, Meaghan Mikkelson and Brigette Lacquette are leading the way, and they have solid goalkeeper training with Kristen Campbell, who will be one of three goalkeepers on Canada’s centralization roster, alongside Maschmeyer and Desbiens, plus Kassidy Sauv, who has a great NCAA career.