Table tennis venue Chengdu 2021 praised after hosting a national tournament





The table tennis venue for the Summer World University Games 2021 in Chengdu has received praise after hosting the China University Table Tennis Championships. Twenty-four teams and 178 players participated in the event at the Chengdu High Tech Zone Sports Center Gymnasium. It was organized by the China University Sports Association and the Chengdu 2021 organizers, allowing five days to test preparations for the Games. “I was very shocked as soon as I entered,” said Xi Sheng, Wuhan University singles champion. “Everyone said that after playing so many games and coming across it for the first time in such a luxurious venue, our gaming experience over the past week has been very good.” The East China University of Science and Technology won the crown for women’s singles as well as the men’s and women’s team titles through Wang Xiaotong. “Be it the athletes or the venue itself, this competition is considered a national military parade for college students,” said university coach Ma Yuefei. The arena can be rebuilt into an NBA standard facility for FISU basketball “This competition also allows us to select excellent athletes, prepare for the Universiade and strive to renew the glory at home next year.” The venue has space for more than 12,000 fans and measures 83,000 square feet. After the World University Games, the venue will be used for a variety of different sports and can be converted into the first basketball arena in Sichuan province by NBA standards. Volleyball, ice hockey, gymnastics and short track could also be held there. Earlier this month, the International University Sports Federation confirmed new data for Chengdu 2021 after the event was rescheduled next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action is now scheduled between June 26 and July 7, with dates avoiding the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Oregon World Championships in Athletics. Eighteen sports are scheduled for the Games, the third in China after the Summer Universities in Beijing and Shenzhen in 2001 and 2011.







