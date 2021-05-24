Darren Stevens has a cult following, but the 45-year-old is still undervalued | Cricket

As with so many other things in his life, fame came to Darren Stevens late in the day. The extraordinary 190 innings against Kent allrounders’ Glamorgan last Friday created a very modern buzz, which has only really been possible in recent years. For decades an innings like Stevenss would have largely existed in the imagination: a haze of numbers on a screen and two columns in the newspaper, instead of an actual lived memory. Now, through social media and the wonder of the YouTube live stream hey, psst, stop what you’re doing and see how this can live in plain sight.

And what an innings it was: remarkable, not so much for its technical excellence (he was dropped three times), but for its sheer, sleeves-up, bollocks-to-you audacity. Michael Neser, an Australian international sailor at 150 km / h, is beaten over the head. A lovely classic off-spinner, Andrew Salter has resigned himself to being hit six times before even throwing the ball. On the other hand, Miguel Cummins shares a ninth wicket partnership of 166 in which his own contribution is one.

Great cricketers are often said to be able to clear bars. Stevens, on the other hand, leaves tabs unopened, emails unread, and household chores unfinished. Nearly 90,000 people logged in to watch his innings – more comfortable than ever being there to watch him in person. Indeed, he is arguably the first star of the province’s livestream era: a status generated not only by his titanic bat and ball feats, but also by the curious folk he seems to have attracted in his later years. .

At that point and with apologies to the man himself, it is common to mention Stevens’s age, often in simple and reverent terms, as if it were a debilitating condition that he is terribly brave to play on. He’s 45, has taken nearly 250 first-class wickets since turning 40 and has been a veteran for so long that even some of the early celebrations of his long life now have an old-fashioned feel. This alone has seen him paint in some quarters as some sort of atavistic hero, a triumph of old pro experience and honest graft, perhaps even a sort of retort to English crickets obsessed with youth and novelty.

Clearly, there is a certain generation of middle-aged men who are statistically likely to have significant overlap with the Guardians’ cricket crowd, for whom Stevens is essentially Doing It For All Of Us, a precious craft with the dreams of club trundlers, Sunday sloggers and Arlotts armchair throughout the country. In a way, he’s out there, so you don’t have to be. That’s a good thing because it’s unusually cold and to be honest you were looking forward to a sit-down.

And so since he started his long late summer, Stevens has found himself an emblem of something bigger. For some, Stevens love is an indisputable sign of authenticity, a way of showing yourself to get county cricket at an important, fundamental level. Despite all his bat pyrotechnics in short cricket, Stevens doesn’t have a Hundred contract, never played for England, and despite all the pleas from a vocal minority longing to see him train his 74mph nibblers on David Warner in the Gabba at 8 December never will.

For others, players like Stevens and in particular Stevens the bowler are the problem, the reason England consistently lose away from home. Gathering their contracts year after year, harvesting cheap April and May wickets at the bucketload, blocking the path for younger seamers, all while honing skills that are virtually useless in the broader context of games.

This is, in fact, a battle for the soul of English cricket, and it’s fair to say that both sides have some blind spots. Chief among these is the fact that athletes, whether it’s improvements in fitness and sports science, or more financial incentives, are sticking out longer these days. Tom Brady won the Super Bowl at 43. Phil Mickelson just won a major title at 50. Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams still compete at the highest levels of tennis. James Anderson is 38 and is about to play in his ninth Ashes. Perhaps it is time we began to let go of our expectations about how far a well-conditioned body and mind can take you today.

Despite all this, Stevens remains a real outlier: a late developer who never really thought he would make it until his late twenties, who never saw himself as a frontline bowler until his mid-thirties, who spent most of his career creating holding onto this world, constantly expecting to be spit out. Perhaps this is why he seems to be so unencumbered: Bowling was Plan B for his at bat, which became Plan B for his bowling, and when all went wrong there was another pint and a new plan waiting for him stumps.

And really, here’s the other point to make here: Stevens is a one-off. Do you see a rush of over 40s hiding county cricket? Do you see a thwarted generation of young all-rounders who are equally capable of flashing 190 in three hours and an average of 20 with the ball? The great illusion of Stevens’ career is that anyone could do what he did. Instead, as he enjoys his prime of celebrity towards the end of his career, we can finally see him for what he is: not the problem or the solution, just a whimsical champion cricketer, a representative of very few, but his own enduring excellence.