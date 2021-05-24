Leicester misses again as City says goodbye to Agero Football Weekly | American football

Rate, review and share Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation Facebook, Twitter and e-mail.

Liverpool and Chelsea squeezed into the top four, meaning Leicester fell for the second consecutive season in the Europa League on the last day, despite having spent 93% of the past two seasons in the Champions League positions.

Sergio Agero left Manchester City on a high level, perhaps for Barcelona. Pep Guardiola cried and swore. Nuno is leaving Wolves, Roy Hodgson has been eliminated and Spurs has messed up by not qualifying for a match they don’t want to participate in, giving Chelsea a head start in the process.

Meanwhile, Brentford or Swansea will join in the fun next year.

