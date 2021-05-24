CAA Tennis Champions complete roster





WILMINGTON, North Carolina After piloting the Seahawks to their seventh Colonial Athletic Association Championship and eighth NCAA Regional appearance, veteran UNCW men’s tennis head coach Mait DuBois has completed a five man recruitment course with the addition of four excellent players. DuBois has announced that Danil Ozernoy (Almaty, Kazakhstan), Reece Falck (Christchurch, New Zealand), Ignacio Sandoval (Alicante, Spain) and Samuel de Felipe (Oveindo, Spain) will join signer Trey Mallory at the Seahawk in early March selection for 2021-22. “We are very excited about this class and believe they will advance our program,” said DuBois, 2021 CAA Coach-of-the-Year. “They all have the kind of character and work ethic that we are looking for in our student athletes. I know they will be great representatives of UNCW and our tennis program.” 2021-22 UNCW Men’s Tennis Recruits Samuel de Felipe | 6-0, 170, Redshirt Junior | Oviendo, Spain

Transfer from UT-Rio Grande Valley Played No. 1 and No. 2 for UTRGV in both singles and doubles.Extensive ITF Futures experienceDuBois on by Felipe: “Samuel has mainly played in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in his previous three seasons in singles and doubles. He is extremely committed to his tennis and brings a strong physical presence to our program. Everyone we spoke to about Samuel complimented his attitude, work ethic and passion for his tennis. I think he will fit in very well with our environment and bring a lot to what we are trying to do here. he brings a lot of maturity, professionalism and division that I experience with him. “ Reece Falck | 6-1, 185, Sophomore | Christchurch, New Zealand

Transfer from Fresno State Played one semester at Fresno State and went 11-2 in singlesRanked # 151 in the ITF World Junior RankingsRanked in the top 2 in New Zealand in the years 12, 14, 16, 18DuBois on Falck: “Reece is an exceptional player who comes from a tennis family. His father is an excellent tennis coach. He has achieved very high world rankings among the ITF juniors. Rece had a difficult introduction to college tennis when Fresno State closed its program. spoke highly of his work ethic and great potential. Rece has a big game and likes to play aggressively. We are very excited to have Reece join our program. “ Trey Mallory | 6-2, 160, Freshman | South Hampton, Bermuda

Youngest player selected for the Bermuda Davis Cup team Has played in eight Davis Cup matches for Bermuda Holds four ITF doubles championships, with four runner-up in singles Top-ranked junior player in Bermuda Has reached ITF world ranking of 492 Became the youngest player from Bermuda to win Davis Cup competition and first Davis Cup player to win his debut on May 28, 2018DuBois on Mallory: “” Trey has an enormous amount of international experience in the ITFs and Davis Cups. He was able to achieve quite a high world rankings without the advantage of his senior year in the juniors. We were most impressed with Trey after talking to some of his coaches. Everyone spoke highly of his character, work ethic and potential. We are extremely excited to have Trey join us next fall. “ Danil Ozernoy | 6-1, 160, freshman | Almaty, Kazakistan

Ranked # 224 in ITF World Junior Rankings and 2070 in ATP Rankings Extensive Future and Challenger Experience … Kazakistan National Junior ChampionDuBois on Ozernoy: Danil is a large, athletic player who has extensive experience at Futures and Challenger levels. When you consider his results against some of the top 500 ATP players, he has the kind of game and style to compete with the best players in the world. . Danil is very focused on playing professionally after graduation and will be a great addition to our program. “ Ignacio Sandoval | 6-0, 155, Redshirt Sophomore | Alicante, Spain

Transfer from LongwoodPlayed top 3 positions for LancersWent 7-6 at No. 2 and No. 3 positionsDuBois on Sandoval: Ignacio is a very ardent competitor who has extensive experience playing high in a Division I line-up. He has won over the No. 2 ranked player in college tennis during his junior career and has shown his ability to “Beating very good players. Mature and passionate about reaching his potential. We can’t wait to get him into our training environment and help him reach his goals.” UNCW CAA Men’s Tennis Championships 2009 | 2011 | 2013 | 2014 | 2017 | 2018 | 2021 UNCW NCAA Tennis Regional Appearances 2009 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2017 | 2018 | 2021

