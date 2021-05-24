Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 24

Monday is a five-game NHL list starting at 7:00 p.m. ET DraftKings. In this article, you’ll find DFS advice for DraftKings setups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Panthers roll 3-1 in this game and are minor underdogs on the moneyline. The Lightning were dominant in Game 4, which they won 6-2, but could be against it in game five. Both Nikita Kucherov ($ 8,200; knee) and Mikhail Sergachev ($ 4,400; Not disclosed) are approved to play, but they were questionable to play at one point. The Panthers played the Lightning well in the regular season, scoring as the fourth-best team in xGF% in the playoffs this year. Looks like the Panthers will be pushing their Florida rivals here, and I love chasing them on the ML today.

Top line stack

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

Chandler Stephenson ($ 4,400) Mark Stone ($ 6,800) Alex Tuch ($ 5,000)

The Golden Knights can continue with a win today and looked like the team at the back in this series. The Wild has now conceded 12 goals in the past three games after knocking out Vegas in Game 1. The Golden Knights have done all of this without the services of their best attacker, Max Pacioretty ($ 7,300; undisclosed), which is again questionable and seems unlikely to start here. Their depth is something to take advantage of for DFS. Tuch remains extremely cheap DraftKings before production he brought this series down. He now has an elite 3.7 SOG average over the last 10 games and already has three goals in this series.

Tuch now plays on the first line of Vegas (and PP1) alongside Stone, who has taken over this series in many ways. The elite playmaker also buried his chances when they came, scoring three goals in the last two games. The Wild simply hasn’t been able to stop this rule since Game 1, and with Cam Talbot ($ 7,200) If you’re playing poorly, it makes sense to keep focusing on the Golden Knights toppers for Game 5.

Superstar to Target

Barkov enters this game and plays at the elite level. He averages 3.4 SOG and now has 14 points over his past 10 games, seven of which made it to the power play. He sees massive volume and feels like a lock to watch over 22 minutes on Monday, given the elimination game here. The Panthers have been stopped by a good goalkeeper at many points in this series, but they are generating each team’s fourth chances in the playoffs so far and feel right at home here as an escape contender. I love aiming and building around Barkov here, which is available in over 10 games for its cheapest price.

Value at violation

Dubois has had a miserable year, but remains one of the Jets top six forwards and plays on a par with Paul Stastny ($ 3,200) and Nikolai Ehlers ($ 5,100). Ehlers’ return sparked the Jets in Game 4, as he was able to take two goals and give the Jets a stranglehold in this series. Dubois got two assists with those goals and had his best game of the series with four SOGs. I like aiming for this whole line today, but if you really need cheap value as a standalone game, Dubois gives you a solid advantage given the return to the form of his line.

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers ($ 3,900)

Killhorn has been instrumental in Lightnings’ success in the playoffs so far. The veteran winger has seven points in TB’s last three games of the series and plays big minutes as he continues to star at Tampas PP1, where three of those seven points were scored. The Lightning will likely lean on him even more on Monday, with two of their better power play producers getting beat up. With a salary of less than $ 4K and an embedded role in Lightnings’ top six, this is the best pure value on next Monday’s list.

Stud goals

Jarry gave up four goals in Penguins’ 4-1 loss in Game 4, but is 2-2 in the series. This series was close and returns to Pittsburgh Monday, where Jarry has been strong all season. The Pittsburgh goalkeeper set a home record of 17-3-3 this year with a serve percentage of .927. His best game of the series also came home, where he stopped 37 of 38 SOG for a 2-1 win. The Islands have come to life a bit in this series, as they always seem to do in the playoffs, but this is still a foul that shouldn’t put anyone off after ranking 21st in goals scored and 19th in power play efficiency during the regular season. Jarry is a good payout option here as he and the Penguins are also strong -140 favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook, the third biggest favorite on the slate.

Value for defense

Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers ($ 4,300)

McDonagh had just 15 points in 54 games this year, but he is one of the more prolific shot blockers in the league, currently averaging 2.7 blocked shots over his last 10 games. Adding to the fact that he also averages 1.7 SOG over the same period and can see a minute of bump here, McDonagh’s production seems very tempting to aim for just under $ 4.5K. He’s not likely for an offensive blast, but he’s included some assists in this series where the Tampa Bays attack came to life with Kucherov’s return and Steven Stamkos ($ 6,400). The veteran here is a good payout option to consider.

Power-Play defenders

Rielly was a solid player for the Maple Leafs during the first two games of the series vs. Montreal. The two-way defender has assists in three consecutive games and played more than 23 minutes for the Leafs in Game 2, receiving a power play assist and three blocked shots. Rielly has become more of an all-round producer this year, averaging 2.3 SOG and 1.7 blocked shots over the past 10 games. He is very affordable here as the hub of the very best defenders and would be an essential part of any Leafs PP1 stack.

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers ($ 4,600)

Pionk picked up a power play assist for the Jets in their last game and remains a part of their top power play unit. Winnipeg has turned 40% of their power play odds into this series so far, quickly using a weak Oilers penalty kill unit. While not a prolific goalscorer, Pionk currently plays over 20 minutes per game and averages 2.1 SOG while seeing the most power play minutes of a Jets defender. If you want to stack the WPG PP1, here’s an easy add-in at a very affordable price.

