Wildcats meet Tennessee in the Tip-Off Classic Hall of Fame

Uncasville, Conn. (May 24, 2021) The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the field for the Tip-Off Tournament 2021. The annual NCAA exempt men’s tournament, sponsored by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, takes place Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Teams scheduled to participate in this year’s Tip-Off Tournament are: North Carolina (ACC), Purdue (Big Ten), Tennessee (SEC) and Villanova (Big East).

“We look forward to returning to Mohegan Sun for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, which has proved to be one of the best early season events in the country,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s team will bring a high level of competition and fanfare to a world-class venue at the Mohegan Sun Arena.”

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will continue to host the annual event. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is also proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College to sponsor its portfolio of collegiate events.

Ticket information, match times and television broadcast data and will be released at a later date. Because the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the coming months and provide updates as needed. For more information, please visit www.halloffametipoff.com.

Tournament schedule Basketball Hall of Fame 2021:

Saturday, November 20

Villanova against Tennessee

Purdue v North Carolina

Sunday, November 21

Consolation game

Championship match

Quotes from participating head coaches

“We are excited to return to Mohegan Sun and the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. This is one of the best fields collected from any tournament in the country this year and we have a lot of respect for North Carolina, Tennessee. and Villanova. and their technical staff. We had a great experience on our last trip in 2015 and look forward to our Purdue fans taking the trip with us. “Matt Painter, Purdue

“The Hall of Fame always does a great job putting together great events with great pitches. We believe in playing a top national schedule, and this Tip-Off event is consistent with that philosophy. We know we will have two chances. to face really well-coached opponents, and those are the types of games that make you better. ”- Rick Barnes, Tennessee

“Last November, we had the opportunity to play four games at Mohegan Sun in the midst of the pandemic and we couldn’t be more impressed with every facet of the operation. We are very excited about the prospect of returning there in November. in the Tip-Off Classic with three excellent teams. This will be a great test for our team early in the season and we look forward to our next visit. ”- Jay Wright , Villanova

About Mohegan Sun Arena:

Mohegan Sun Arena is now consistently ranked among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and Venues Today. It has won “Casino of the Year” at the Country Music Awards in 2008 and 2010 and was named “Arena of the Year” at the G2E Global Gaming Conference in Las Vegas in 2013. Mohegan Sun Arena also ranked in the top 10 arena venues in the nation for 2014, regardless of size. In 2015, Mohegan Sun received the IEBA “Casino of the Year” award. Mohegan Sun also won “Casino of the Year” in 2 categories at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2013 and 2016. Visit Mohegan Sun for more information on concerts and other great events. For information on this week’s schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events Hotline at 1-888.226-7711, ext. 27163.

About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference:

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, the MAAC is made up of 11 affiliated institutions: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona College, Manhattan College, Marist College, Monmouth University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College. Visit www.maacsports.com for more information about the conference.

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame:

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at any level, men and women. women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both nationally and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Every year nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills at the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams”. Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also hosts more than 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually across the country and beyond. For more information about the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall #HOFTipOff, or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.