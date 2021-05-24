CBS Sports projections for the Gators in 2021





We are less than 100 days off from the start of the college football season. That may seem like quite a long time, but keep that in mind Alabama‘s victory at the national championship Ohio state was 133 days ago. We’re well on our way to the start of next season, and with that in mind, Chip Patterson of CBS Sports came up with a list of 100 storylines, predictions and names and games to keep an eye on for the 2021 season. The Gators got a few mentions in the post, first related to fans returning to stadiums in the context of Dan Mullen’s “pack the swamp” commentary from last fall. But to get into the actual nitty-gritty, Patterson isn’t particularly high on the Gators, that projects Georgia will beat them to win the SEC East, and eventually the SEC Championship. Patterson calls Georgia’s JT Daniels an “established starter,” while Florida and Alabama will roll with new starters in Emory Jones and Bryce Young, presumably. With that being said, Patterson doesn’t seem to be expecting a major Florida drop-off, despite everything that needs to be replaced. He doesn’t have the Gators on his elite squad (which only includes Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia), but he has them in fourth place of the “next-best options,” including Our lady, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Texas, USC and North Carolina. While some outlets score very high on Jones, such as Pro Football Focus, which projects him as the sixth overall pick in the 2022 design, Patterson doesn’t have him among the Heisman contenders. However, another Gator was named as a national player to watch: cornerback Kaiir Elam. This is what Patterson said about him. Pedigree won’t often steer you wrong and seems time for a national breakaway for Elam, whose father Abe played in theNFLfor seven seasons and Uncle Matt was a star for the Gators and first-round NFL Draft pick in 2013. Elam has played in every game of his college career, starting all 12 games as a sophomore in 2020, finishing level with Patrick Surtain Jr. as the SEC leader in defended passes (No. 4 nationally). High-level football is in Elam’s blood, and he has done nothing but show it during his time at UF. He had to see action much sooner than expected when an injury to CJ Henderson in his freshman year forced him to start several matches outside. He became a full-time starter in 2020 and he was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise weak defensive unit. Elam should be one of the top corners in the SEC (and the country) by 2021, and if the Gators’ defense is going to take a big step forward, he will almost certainly be a major reason for that. These are the commits of the 2022 class Gators before recruiting is reopened









