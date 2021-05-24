Red Oak tennis set for girls for a match with Spirit Lake | Sport





(Red Oak) – The Red Oak girls tennis team will play their first round state game with Spirit Lake on Monday afternoon in Denison. Coach Zoey Baker in her freshman year as head coach at her alma mater led the Tigers to state qualification after a regional final 5-2 win over Creston on Saturday. Being on this side has been great for my perspective, Baker said. I loved being an athlete and playing tennis, but I think I love coaching the girls even more and helping them through the season. The Tigers have been outstanding all year long, holding an unbeaten double record in their meeting with Spirit Lake. Like many coaches this year, I didn’t really know what to expect, Baker said. As the season progressed I could immediately see that we had a group of girls who wanted to work hard to succeed and also the talent and strategy to get there. Rhenn Rolenc and Brooklyn Johnson are the only seniors in a roster who have had a lot of movement up and down the lineup due to weekly challenge matches. Most recently, the two seniors played in the number 1 and 2 spots. Juniors Anna Grizzard and Jessica Lukehart, sophomore Tessa Rolenc and freshman Merced Ramirez also played in the line-up this season. However, the double pairs were completely static. The doubles partner they have now is who they’ve played with on every encounter we’ve had, Baker said. They have learned strengths and weaknesses in each other, but also feel a bond and can feel comfortable with that person to try new things and develop different strategies during difficult times. Along with qualifying for the team state, the Red Oaks top doubles team of Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez also moved to the state with a regional championship. Rhenn has been able to take on Merced, who is a freshman tennis player, and Rhenn has gotten her through the logistics, Baker said. Merced is a beast on the net, and Rhenn can cover the baseline like crazy. They work very well together as a team. Our line-up is fairly evenly matched. Our number 1 can play competitively with our 4, 5 and 6, and our line-up has been constantly changing throughout the season. Being able to have a team that is strong all the time has allowed me to put together those pairs that are doing so well. Monday’s meeting with Spirit Lake is a quick turnaround from their Saturday win over Creston. The Indians also take a 5-2 victory over Cherokee on Saturday and are 11-1 in the year with their only loss to eternal power Columbus Catholic They had a very successful season, Baker said. They have a really strong No. 1 singles player. They also had three super tiebreakers against Spencer (in their regional final). Without having similar teams and not being able to meet them this season just by looking, it really should be a good match. It presents a challenge, but I don’t think my girls can’t respond to that. The Red Oak / Spirit Lake dual starts at 3:00 PM in Denison. Listen to Mondays Upon Further Review’s full interview with Coach Baker below. Thanks for reading kmaland.com At KMA we try to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by sending an email to [email protected]







