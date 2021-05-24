Penn State Men’s Hockeys US Hockey Hall of Fame game still going full capacity expected





After to be postponed A year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 US Hockey Hall of Fame game between Penn State and North Dakota is expected to be held at full capacity this fall. The game will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The University of North Dakota athletics department announced that the match was still going on as planned after the Metro Public Health Department recently announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the use of face coverings, have been lifted in Nashville. That should allow Bridgestone Arena to host approximately 17,500 fans. “I couldn’t be more pleased to confirm our game in Nashville next season,” said hockey coach UND Brad Berry. “The Nashville destination game will be a great return to the norm for all of us.” The matchup will be a historic match for Guy Gadowsky’s schedule as the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and Fighting Hawks. North Dakota finished No. 1 in the final USCHO poll last season, while being eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 Nashville event will have their tickets transferred to the 2021 game. Fans with tickets do not need to take any action as both mobile and physical tickets are valid for the game. There is still a limited number of tickets for sale here.

Frankie is a sophomore in accounting and economics from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the quintessential Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets and every Penn State Athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content or email him at [email protected]

