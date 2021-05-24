Staff Appreciation Week offers a variety of events





OXFORD, ma’am. The University of Mississippi The Works Council kicks off the summer by celebrating Ole Miss employees with Employee Determination Week, scheduled for June 1-4. The week-long celebration includes learning opportunities, fun and active events, and social gatherings. Staff and faculty members are also invited to enjoy complimentary access to the Turner Center and South Campus Recreation Center throughout the month, upon presentation of their university ID card. Here’s a full rundown of events: Tuesday (June 1) Pancakes with senior leaders 8-9 am, Rebel Market. Join Chancellor Glenn Boyce and his leadership team for some hot cakes. Award ceremony of the staff 9:30 am-10:30pm, Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom. During this ceremony, employees are recognized who have served the university from 20 years to 52 years. The university will also recognize excellent employees. Please note that the personal part of the staff award ceremony will be limited to those individuals who will receive recognition for 20, 25 and 30-52 years of service, awards for team service, nominees for the EEO category and general staff member of the year. The event will be streamed live and the link will be shared on http://staffcouncil.olemiss.edu. Employees accredited for 5, 10, and 15 years of service will not be allowed to attend the event, but may collect their pins and certificates from the Gertrude C. Ford Student Union lobby at the Grove entrance on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays. Ice cream and sweets 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Rebel Market. Meet the university’s newest Vice Chancellor, Wheeler native and Ole Miss alumnus Steven Holley, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, and enjoy soft serve ice cream and hot biscuits. Paint Ole Miss 4 – 5 pm, Tad Smith Coliseum. Studio Whimzy will instruct the painting of something Ole Miss. Employees receive a free takeaway afterwards to hang in their office. No art experience or skill required. Reserve your spot by registering on the website of the works council. Wednesday (June 2) Music and meditation 10-11am, Paris Yates Chapel. Inspirational messages and music will be shared by some of the university’s talented staff and music favorites. Retrieve a five-, 10- and 15-year pin code and certificate 10-11: 30 am, Student Union lobby at Grove entrance. Blood Drive 10.00-15.00, the Circle. Mississippi Blood Services has an all-day bus in the Circle for anyone who wants to donate blood. All donors will receive a T-shirt with prizes and giveaways. Learn hands-only CPR 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, Turner Center Auditorium. Learn the basics of first aid and resuscitation through a demonstration of safety procedures. Cycle the South Campus Rail Trails 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, South Campus Recreation Center. Join Ole Miss Outdoors on a bike ride on the railroad tracks. To register, send an email to [email protected] or call 915-6735 to reserve your bike. Maximum 10 per session. BINGO with Chancellor Boyce 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM, Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom. Great prices! Thursday (June 3) Retrieve a five-, 10- and 15-year pin code and certificate 10-11: 30 am, Student Union lobby at Grove entrance. Blood Drive 10.00-15.00, the Circle. Mississippi Blood Services is coming back for anyone willing to donate blood. Line dancing 101 11 am-12.30pm, Grove Stage. Join Rod Wilson of Facilities Management, aka DJ Smack, for instructional line dancing. Cycle the South Campus Rail Trails 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, South Campus Recreation Center. Join Ole Miss Outdoors on a bike ride on the railroad tracks. To register, send an email to [email protected] or call 915-6735 to reserve your bike. Maximum 10 per session. Benefits with Pam Johnson 12: 30-1: 30 PM, Student Union, Room 124. Learn about retirement, PRESS, college benefits, 403b plans and related topics from our college expert. Family pool night 4-6 pm, Turner Center. Come for a swim and experience the high dive! Enter through the back doors of the Turner Center. Friday (June 4) Retrieve a five-, 10- and 15-year pin code and certificate 10-11: 30 am, Student Union lobby at Grove entrance. Staff appreciation lunch 11 am-12.30pm, the Circle. Show ticket and receive a T-shirt. Table tennis tournament 12: 30-14 pm, Break room Facility Management. Pickle ball 12: 30-2: 30pm, Turner Center, Court 1. Cornhole 13:00 – 13:00, the Circle. Plant Swap 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM, Grove Stage. Bring a plant (or more) and trade them with friends to add variety to houses with double plants. Join Ann O’Dell and other Lafayette County Master Gardeners for information and plant knowledge. Paint Ole Miss with Studio Whimzy 2 – 3 pm, Tad Smith Coliseum.







