3 Keys: Oilers at Jets, Game 4 of the first round

The Winnipeg Jets can advance to the Stanley Cup Second Round with a win in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series against the Edmonton Oilers at Bell MTS Place on Monday.

The Jets won 5-4 in extra innings on Sunday in Game 3 and came back from trailing 4-1 with less than nine minutes to go in the third period.

It is the first time in Jets / Atlanta Thrashers history that they have led a series 3-0.

Teams taking a 3-0 lead are 193-4 (.980) to win a best-of-7 series, including 1-0 this season.

“If it takes 60 minutes or more, it will take 60 minutes or more,” says Jets Ahead Paul Stastny said. “We have to be prepared for that, knowing that they will leave it all out there, because it may be your last game of the season. So they will fight as hard as possible.”

Winnipeg became the 10th team in Stanley Cup Playoff history to win a game that left it behind with at least three goals in the last 10 minutes of the third.

The Oilers face a sweep and try to expand the range, but they will count on more up front Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (two goals, one assist), each of whom scored three points in Game 3. The two best scorers in the NHL during the regular season were each without a point in the first two games.

“I thought yesterday that we could have handled the end a lot better,” said Oilers defender Adam Larsson said. “Last night was tough, but if you wake up today you’re looking for redemption today. We just have to win today and go back to Edmonton and try to win a game and then it’s a 3-2 series and anything can happen. game at a time here and tonight is dead or dead, a very important one. “

Here are 3 keys to Game 4:

1. Maintain balance, focus

To end the series, the Jets must maintain the even keel they have had for most of the series, including consecutive wins with one goal.

Even as they dropped three goals in the third period of Game 3, coach Paul Maurice said there was a determination to get to the finish line and the idea of ​​ending that match strong was a focus that turned into something tangible.

“How we finished the game was important,” said Maurice. And then we had something good happen. And then build on it and find a way to continue. Resilience will be tested over and over in the playoffs. It happens in periods, it happens team after team. Success through resilience. By staying in battle, even if you don’t know the outcome of the game, it will become part of what you believe is true and will become who you are. “

2. Back-to-back energy

The Oilers must quickly flush out the negative emotions of their loss in Game 3 and return to the aggressive, fast-paced play that helped them build their 4-1 lead.

It will not be easy as it is a back-to-back situation where physical and mental fatigue becomes more of a factor. But Edmonton was 7-3-0 in the second game from back to back during the regular season.

Winnipeg was 5-3-0 in the second from a back to back.

“It is great that we are playing today,” said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. ‘Get back to it right away. You don’t have to wallow in last night’s loss … We had a good meeting this morning and hopefully we’ll show up ready to play tonight.

‘You mourn when someone dies. We lost a hockey game. We don’t mourn anyone. We are [upset] that we have lost. We have to get back on the horse and go right away. “

Tippett said, goalkeeper Mike Smith will start Game 4. Connor Hellebuyck will launch for the Jets. It is the first time this season that each goalkeeper plays both games back to back.

3. Strength plays

Game 3 marked the first time in the series that special teams played a role. And with a taste of some success, the Jets and Oilers will look for that benefit.

After having no power plays in Game 1 and going 0-for-2 in Game 2, the Jets received power play goals from Nikolai Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault to go 2-for-3 in Game 3. They are 2-for-5 in the series (40.0 percent) after the seventh-best power game in the NHL during the regular season (23.0 percent).

Edmonton has an added challenge against Winnipeg’s power game in Game 4. One of the best penalty killers, forward Josh Archibald, received a one-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for clipping defender Jets Logan Stanley at 11:11 am of Game 3’s third period.

After going 0-for-4 on the power play in the first two games, Draisaitl scored a 5-on-3 goal for the Oilers in the first period of Game 3. Edmonton was 1-for-3 in the game and is 1-for-7 in the series (14.3 percent) after leading the NHL with 27.6 percent during the regular season.

Oilers projected to line up

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Ryan McLeod – Zack Kassian

Devin Shore – Jujhar khaira – Dominik Kahun

Tyler Ennis – Gaetan Haas – Kailer Yamamoto

Darnell nurse – Ethan Bear

Dmitry Kulikov – Adam Larsson

Slater Koekkoek – Tyson Barrie

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

Scratched: Kyle Turris, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Evan Bouchard, William Lagesson, Caleb Jones, James Neal, Alex Chiasson, Alex Stalock, Philip Broberg

Injured: Kris Russell (lower body)

Suspended: Josh Archibald

Jets projected setup

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers – Paul Stastny – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton

Mathieu Perreault – Nate Thompson – Trevor Lewis

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Neal Pionk – Derek Forbort

Logan Stanley – Tucker Poolman

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Sami Niku, Jordie Benn, Kristian Vesalainen, Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, Eric Comrie, Mikhail Berdin, David Gustafsson, Cole Kehler, Joona Luoto, Dylan Samberg, Marko Dano, Nelson Nogier, CJ Suess

Injured: Nathan Beaulieu (hand)

Status Report

Tippett has not revealed who would replace Archibald, an attacker, in the lineup. … The Jets are expected to use the same lineup as in Game 3.