Muzumdar, Bahutule, Kulkarni apply for a job as a coach in Mumbai | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar, former leg spinner in India Sairaj Bahutule and ex-wicket-keeper in Mumbai Sulakshan Kulkarni are among the prominent candidates who have applied for the position of head coach of the Mumbai senior team for the upcoming season.

TOI had reported this to Ramesh Powar, who coached the Mumbai team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title last season after being appointed as coach of the Indian women’s team, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has quickly taken action to find a new coach.

The MCA posted the ad on May 17, and the post request deadline expired at 5:00 p.m. Monday. To coach the Mumbai senior team, you must have played a minimum of 50 first-class matches, be a National Cricket Academy (NCA) certified coach, have experience coaching a state team / IPL franchisee / NCA, and should be in Mumbai must live.

Muzumdar, who narrowly lost to Powar last time, is a leader in the fight this time. A former Mumbai Ranji captain, Muzumdar scored a record 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches @ 48.13, with 30 hundreds and 60 fifties to boot. After retirement, he was a batting coach with the NCA, the Rajasthan Royals and the visiting South African team to India in 2019, alongside TV commentator in domestic cricket.

Bahutule also has a strong case. In addition to two Tests and eight ODIs, he played 188 first-class matches, taking 630 [email protected] and scoring 6176 [email protected] After retirement, he coached Vidarbha, Kerala, Bengal (for four years) and was a Gujarats coach for the past two seasons. He is also the RR spin bowling coach and worked with young Australian spinners at Cricket Australias Center of Excellence in Brisbane in 2017.

Mumbai had won the Ranji Trophy with Kulkarni as coach in the 2012-13 season, in addition to reaching the semi-finals in 2011-12 and the quarter-finals in the 2013-14 season during his three-year stint. He has also coached Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. The 54-year-old coached India’s special skills cricket team that won the first T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in 2019.

The candidates will likely be interviewed by the MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) – which is headed by former Indian batsman and national selector Jatin Paranjape, and includes ex-Indian players Vinod Kambli and Nilesh Kulkarni- this week.

Meanwhile, some MCA members feel that office holders are speeding up the process to appoint coaches and selectors, despite a complaint against the dissolution of the previous CIC pending with the MCA ombudsman.

After the MCA dissolved the previous CIC, two of its three members, Chairman Lalchand Rajput and former India pacemaker Raju Kulkarni, approached Justice (retd) Vijaya Tahilramani to reinstate their committee.

Rajput and Kulkarni have sent reminders to Tahilramani in this regard. The secretaries and the new CIC are in the process of appointing the coaches and selectors to be dissuaded from making such cricket decisions until our petitions have been heard and your decision made, Rajput wrote in his email to the Ombudsman. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







