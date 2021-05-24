Prediction of each final 2021 record of Big 12 football teams





In just over 100 days, Texas will start its season against Louisiana on September 4. For Steve Sarkisian, the goal is simple: get over the Tom Herman with an 8-4 or worse bump and bring momentum to the program. As for the rest of the Big 12, a return to normalcy is back. There will be a full non-conference slate this season, while anyone can play all nine conference games. Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas all missed a Big 12 game last season due to COVID-19. Again, Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners are the favorites to bring back the Big 12 crown. This season, however, will be more than just hopes of conference championships for the Sooners. Oklahoma wants to make one more College Football Playoff and not be blown up again by an SEC program. The buzz of the national championship can be felt in Norman. Here’s a view of a projection of each Big 12 football team final record for the upcoming 2021 season: Baylor bears (5-7) Am Queen-USA Sports TODAY How it will end Wins: Texas State, Texas Southern, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech To lose: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State Iowa State cyclones (10-2) AP Photo / Eric Gay How it will end Wins: Northern Iowa, UNLV, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU To lose: Iowa, Oklahoma Kansas Jayhawks (1-11) Kyron Johnson AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki How it will end Wins: South Dakota To lose: Coastal Carolina, Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, West Virginia Kansas State Wildcats (7-5) Deuce Vaughn Scott Sewell-USA Sports TODAY How it will end Wins: Stanford, Southern Illinois, Nevada, Texas Tech, Kansas, West Virginia, Baylor To lose: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Oklahoma Sooners (12-0) Kevin Jairaj-USA Sports TODAY How it will end Wins: Tulane, Western Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State To lose: No Story continues Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports How it will end Wins: Missouri State, Tulsa, Boise State, Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech To lose: Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma TCU Horned Frogs (9-3) Scott Sewell-USA Sports TODAY How it will end Wins: Duquesne, California, SMU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas To lose: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State Texas Longhorns – 9-3 Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports How it will end Wins: Louisiana, Arkansas, Rice, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State To lose: TCU, Oklahoma, State of Iowa Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-8) Michael C. Johnson-USA Sports TODAY How it will end Wins: Houston, Stephen F. Austin, FIU, Kansas To lose: Texas, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor Mountaineers in West Virginia (6-6) How it will end Wins: LIU, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas To lose: Maryland, TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas 1 1

