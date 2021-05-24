UMD men’s hockey: Bulldogs’ 2021-22 schedule complete, keeps team close to home





The Bulldogs will play a total of 36 games in 2021-22, with the Ice Breaker Tournament at Amsoil Arena exempt from the NCAA limit of 34 regular season games. UMD’s 24-game NCHC schedule was released in April. Monday’s release features the latest official dates for the Bulldogs’ 12 non-conference games. After a season played during the COVID-19 pandemic, only five non-conference games are on the way. Three games are in place as part of a home-and-home series featuring Bemidji State, Minnesota and Minnesota State-Mankato. The other two races are just 253 miles from Northern Michigan in Marquette. The schedule for the Ice Breaker tournament has not yet been finalized, but sources have indicated that the Bulldogs will face Michigan in the first game, while Minnesota State and Providence meet in the other game of the first round. The full Bulldogs 2021-22 schedule is below, with home games in bold and an asterisk for NCHC games:

October 8: in Bemidji State

October 9: vs. Bemidji State

October 15-16: Ice Breaker Tournament at Amsoil Arena with UMD, Michigan, Providence and Minnesota State-Mankato

October 22: in Minnesota

October 23: vs. Minnesota

October 29-30: OPEN

November 5-6: in Western Michigan *

November 12-13: vs. Colorado College *

November 19-20: in North Dakota *

November 26-27: vs. Alaska (Thanksgiving weekend)

December 3-4: in Northern Michigan

December 10-11: vs. Denver *

December 17-18: OPEN

December 24-25: OPEN (Christmas)

December 30: in Minnesota State-Mankato

January 1: vs. Minnesota State-Mankato

January 7-8: in St. Cloud State *

January 14-15: vs. Miami *

January 21-22: in Omaha *

January 28-29: vs. Western Michigan *

February 4-5: OPEN

February 11-12: in Denver *

February 18-19: vs. North Dakota *

February 25-26: in Miami *

March 4-5: vs. St. Cloud State *

March 11-13: NCHC Quarter Finals (on campus)

March 18-19: NCHC Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul)

March 25-27: NCAA Regionals (Albany, NY; Allentown, Pa .; Worcester, Massachusetts; Loveland, Colo.) April 7-9: NCAA Frozen Four (Boston) The schedule of UMD is subject to change. It currently has no exhibition game scheduled, but the Bulldogs may add one at a later date.

This story was updated on May 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM to include the dates of the Bulldogs series against Minnesota and Alaska following the official release of the 2021-22 schedule. It was originally posted on May 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM.

