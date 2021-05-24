Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Winner Gave Away 700,000

Donald Fear hit the 1 million jackpot while working as a teacher (Images: PA / Facebook)

A teacher who became the first winner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in more than a decade last year, the vast majority of it has been divided among his family.

Donald Fear, 58, decided to retire early, buy a motor home and have new patio doors fitted after taking home the $ 1 million prize in September.

But aside from that and some loose plans to travel the world once the pandemic subsides, he says the victory hasn’t changed his life.

Instead, the grandfather of three, whose humble demeanor as he rode effortlessly to the top prize, loved him by viewers, distributed 700,000 to family members.

He still lives in the same house in Telford, Shropshire, driving a Nissan Juke. He talks about the arrival of two new grandsons Oliver and Dylan last month as his most exciting recent memory.

The 58-year-old said: It was wonderful and my wife was able to support our youngest daughter, Isabelle Dylans’ mother, for a while afterwards.

Don was the ITV show’s first jackpot winner since Ingram Wilcox in 2006, and the first ever to use only one lifeline in the process.

When asked which pirate died in battle in 1718 off the coast of what is now North Carolina, he answered Blackbeard correctly.

After the show aired, Don initially stayed on as head of history and politics at Haberdashers Adams Grammar School in Newport, Shropshire, to say goodbye and watch the second closing through December.



Don set a record for the UK show with his seemingly effortless cruise to the top prize (Picture: PA)

He said that was my hardest term ever, with the masks, social detachment and Zoom lessons.

When asked what the future would hold, he added: I’d love to take a safari vacation, go to America to spot whales and Australia to watch cricket.

Don is also committed to encouraging people to play table tennis and to use his chairmanship of the local club, Lilleshall Table Tennis Center, to help the community.

He continued: We have been interested from TTE [Table Tennis England] and the Vetts Society to make Lilleshall their premier venue for regular weekend tournaments.



Don wants to use his early retirement to travel the world and boost his local table tennis club (Image: Facebook)

And our Vice President Rod Lewis has been in touch with his old table tennis friends in Asia.

They visit Lilleshall with a view to hosting residential training camps with people like the Chinese national team.

Initially, our focus will be on the elderly and disabled with bat and chat and table tennis therapy using the latest specialized tables, of which Rod has already purchased three.

We have custom designed tables for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Cerebral Palsy.

The club is eager for new members of all ages and standards, Don added.

Get in touch with our news team by sending an email to[email protected]

For more stories like this,check out our news page.