Trey Burton backs Tim Tebow comeback attempt, doesn’t understand ‘outrage’ over Jacksonville Jaguar deal

Trey Burton, a leader of the quarterback-flipped plan, is rooting for Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback attempt.

Tebow, who played quarterback during his previous six-year period in the NFL, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and will try to make their roster a tight end. The former Heisman Trophy winner will turn 34 in August and has not been with an NFL team since 2015, when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason.

The Jaguars’ decision to sign Tebow – a move that reunites him with freshman coach Urban Meyer – has generated wide interest and has been heavily investigated. But Burton, who was a teammate at Tebow during the Eagles’ 2015 preseason, told ESPN that he backs the former star.

“I don’t understand the outrage,” said Burton, a tight free agent who spent seven years in the NFL. “There are 90 [roster] stains. If they want to bring someone in, why not? Many teams take on kites every year from guys from different backgrounds. “



Burton is uniquely qualified to speak on Tebow’s position switch, who last played a down in a regular NFL game in 2012.

Like Tebow, Burton signed with Meyer and the Florida Gators to play quarterback. But Meyer told Burton that he was too athletic to sit on the couch and that switching positions might work.

So Burton got a tight end in Florida and, despite being released in 2014, batted Philadelphia and helped the Eagles secure a Super Bowl as passer on the famous “Philly Special” touchdown.

Burton’s versatility earned him a four-year deal of $ 32 million with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2018 season. For his career, he has 159 catches for 1,532 yards and 15 touchdowns. Florida also produced Jordan Reed, another successful NFL tight end who had signed with the Gators as a quarterback.

Burton knows that Tebow faces a difficult transition, largely because of physicality and “learning how to hit every day” with proper hand placement.

“From an athletic and mental standpoint, there’s no question he will do great,” said Burton. “It is the daily physical part, the technique that is the most difficult.

“As a quarterback you are in the pocket to take cover. At the tight end you know the covers, but you have to go full speed in a three-point stance and make a diagnosis. You see the linebacker, the defensive end and the safety at your side. side of the field … There’s a lot more to it than whether he can do it or not. It goes deeper than that. “

Tebow has made no promises with the Jaguars as his $ 920,000 contract does not include any guarantees. His first days at work were quiet, with the realization on all sides that he is just another player in a tough battle to form a team.

Burton is also not concerned that Tebow is taking a job that could lead to more qualified free agents, as he acknowledges that Meyer’s relationship with Tebow goes far – and underscores the coach’s confidence in the player. Burton isn’t sure how Meyer could use Tebow, as his offense is likely to turn into the NFL.

And like many Tebow fans, Burton thinks the player is at least giving himself a shot at fighting.

“I really hope he’s doing well. I love what he’s about, how he’s playing the game,” said Burton. There is no doubt that he is the type of guy who tries to defy the odds. You say he can’t, well, he’ll give everything he’s got. ‘