Belarus and Latvia expel diplomats in furor for ice hockey flag | News | DW





Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday that the entire Latvian embassy in Minsk had been asked to leave the country midweek. The decision was in response to Latvian authorities raising the flags of the Belarusian opposition during an ice hockey championship. Latvian officials have apparently raised the flags as a show of solidarity amid international outrage over the forced landing of a passenger jet in Belarus on Sunday. ‘Insulting the National Flag’ Makei said Belarus took out the entire staff of the Latvian embassy, ​​including the ambassador. The minister said the Latvian ambassador, Einars Semanis, had been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and had 24 hours to leave. According to the state-run news agency Belta, Makei said the subpoena was for “ insulting the national flag. ” “There were strong protests to the ambassador about the situation,” said Belta. The rest of the embassy staff were given 48 hours to leave, with a member of the administrative staff allowed to continue to look after the building. Latvia responded shortly afterwards with the mutual expulsion of Belarusian diplomats. One nation, two sets of colors The changing of flags took place during the 2021 Ice Hockey World Cup, which Belarus had thanks to cohost. Belarus was banned from its role in the tournament due to “security concerns”, and Riga was named the sole host. Organizers have raised the red and white flag of the opposition, a symbol of the short-lived Belarusian National Republic in 1918, which has become a rallying point for Lukashenko’s opponents. The flag was re-adopted in 1991 when Belarus gained independence from Moscow, but was discontinued in 1994 when Lukashenko came to power. The current official red-green flag of Belarus features an embroidered pattern and dates back to 1951, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union. International outrage over an emergency landing The change of flags came when Belarus came under fire from European leaders for forcing a Ryanair passenger flight from Greece to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius to land in Minsk on Sunday. Belarusian officials then flew on the plane to detain blogger journalist and opposition activist Raman Pratasevich. The arrest was the boldest in a series of moves by Lukashenko’s government to crack down on opposition figures and press members. The campaign against opposition and independent media follows massive protests against Lukashenko. The longtime leader was reelected for a sixth term in a controversial election in August 2020. Since August, more than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus, with thousands of protesters beaten by security forces. rc / jlw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)







