Group photo with coaches from the National Table Tennis Team! Sun Yingsha walks with a strong charisma and collects dolls to attract the attention of male players





The second leg of the 2021 Direct WTT Grand Slam World Table Tennis Championships and Olympic Simulation Tournament will be held in Nanyang, Henan from May 26-30. The national table tennis players participating in the competition have arrived in Nanyang, and the players must hurry. Time to enter the venue for adaptive training. Unlike the previous game at Xinxiang Station in Henan, this station has 16 players from each men’s and women’s singles match, and the eliminations are played instantly. There are 12 pairs of mixed doubles, divided into two groups. The first stage is the group round, with the top four of each group. The second stage is the quarterfinals knockout. The group stage uses a three-game system with two wins, and the knockout stage uses a seven-game, four-win system. To train the team for the Olympic team competitions, the men’s doubles and women’s competitions were specially added to this competition, in which four pairs each took part. All Olympic athletes participated in the doubles competition. Partner Wang Manyu. Guoping went from Xiamen to Nanyang yesterday. Unlike Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha who wore light-colored T-shirts, Sun Yingsha wore a black T-shirt. She walked out of the airport with a full radiance. Fans joked, “The aura is six feet.” The big man is out of the street! “ However, when a fan gifted Sun Yingsha a small doll, Sun Yingsha who took the doll instantly got a little cute. The colors of Zhou Qihao, Lin Gaoyuan, Fan Zhendong and others who stood behind Sun Yingsha were all drawn to the puppets in Sun Yingsha’s hands, looking at Sun Yingsha together. The fans said: “The jealous eyes of the older brothers in the back hahaha!” “The envious eyes of the men’s team? Hahahahaha!” “The eyes of the big boys behind!” Before starting the Nanyang station competition, Guoping took a group photo of Zhang’s team at the training base in Xiamen. Guoping’s coaching staff sat in line, and the chairman of the Chinese table tennis association Liu Guoliang was in the C position, and the table tennis coaches for men and women were next to him. Qin Zhijian and Li Wei. The ladies’ table tennis players were in the second row, Wang Manyu, Liu Shiwen, Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha stood up and the men’s table tennis players were in the third row. Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Liang Jingkun stood side by side.

