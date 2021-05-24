Two Liga MX teams will play at the Rio Tinto Stadium this summer





Senator Luz Escamilla said part of the reasoning behind the event is to encourage more people in the Utah Hispanic community to get vaccinated. (Alex Vejar | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake Interim President John Kimball, center, asen. Luz Escamilla, right, and Consul General Jos Borjn announce that Liga MX teams Club Amrica and Santos Laguna will play at the Rio Tinto Stadium on July 4 during an event to be held at the Capitol on Monday, May 24, 2021.

With COVID-19 cases on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, Utah has increasingly opened up in recent weeks. That gave the people of Real Salt Lake, along with other community leaders, the confidence to host a special event at the Rio Tinto Stadium this summer. RSL announced on Monday that Liga MX teams Club Amrica and Santos Laguna will play a game in the RioT on July 4. The race is part of the multi-city Tour guila, which starts in Sandy. RSL Interim President John Kimball, Senator Luz Escamilla and Consul General Jos Borjn of the Mexican Consulate made the announcement on the second floor of the Utah State Capitol. Escamilla wasn’t shy about much of the reasoning behind bringing the two Mexican teams to Utah. What we need are people who have been vaccinated, Escamilla said. If this is going to encourage families to join the game on July 4th, let it be. What a great way to just get people healthy and the opportunity to get us back to normal. Only 26.7% of Utahns who identify as Hispanic or Latino have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the Utah Department of Health. Escamilla said the group of people is lagging behind the rest of the state in terms of vaccinations. The state has even put forward the idea of ​​paying people to get vaccinated. I want people to be vaccinated, Escamilla said. If I knew another way to do it, we probably would. We’ve been thinking in Utah [some kind of] lottery, which is illegal at the moment. But it’s because we were so desperate to take us to a place where everyone can be safe and healthy. Kimball said if efforts continue on their current trajectory, the hope is that Rio Tinto will be open at full capacity on July 4. He added that RSL is backing Escamillas’s efforts to increase vaccination coverage for the Hispanic community in Utah. We’re going to do this very safely and carefully because we don’t want to do anything that would put our fans or anyone else in danger, Kimball said. The last time Club Amrica played in the RioT was in June 2017. The club will arrive in Utah 10 days prior to the game against Santos Lagunas and will hold a training camp at the facility in Herriman. Part of the Club Amricas stay includes various events, such as camps and clinics. Those details have yet to be finalized, Kimball said. Tickets are on sale for the match on July 4 on Thursday. There will be no fireworks after the game, but fans can enjoy fireworks on July 3 after RSL takes on LAFC at home.

