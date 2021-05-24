Cricket: Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Shabnim Ismail nominated for CSA top prizes, Sports News





Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail are among the few Proteas cricketers nominated for annual Cricket South Africa awards in various categories on Monday. As indicated by CSA, with the declaration of the nominations for the annual awards, the management gives the necessary recognition to the players of its driving people who have held the banner in the air during difficult COVID times. CSA said it has been a stellar year for the women’s squad to take their first-ever white ball series victory over India and achieve a similar result at home against Pakistan in a limited period. The Proteas men had a hodgepodge of results against England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan as they entered a different time after retirement over the course of the most recent few long stretches from countless legends of the game. In addition to Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje, South African skipper Temba Bavuma and top batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been selected in the Men’s Player of the Year category. Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma were joined by Test captain Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test Player of the Year award. ALSO READ: Cricket: Brad Hodge sues BCCI over non-payment of 10-year IPL stint As far as the ODI Cricketer of the Year goes, veteran hitter David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated, except for Anrich Nortje. In the ODIs player of the year for ladies, the nominees are Shabnim Ismail Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt. The Proteas illustrate significantly more involvement with Shabnim, Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt, all of whom were previous winners of the SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, with the fourth person from this named group of four being Lizelle Lee, who is currently No. 1 player. the planet in One-Day International cricket. “It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas Men’s and Momentum Proteas Women’s teams” – said CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki. ALSO READ: Cricket: L Balaji names perfect replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket “I am also delighted to announce that the Interim Administration has approved a new award named after one of our legends, the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award” – he added. “Let’s not forget to also thank all those wonderful and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricket players to excel” – he said. “It was a challenging year in the new standard as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and we also have to thank our excellent medical team for making cricket possible on both an international and domestic level,” he concluded.

