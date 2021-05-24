No serious injuries and kids flew around: ‘Lake Travis football ends’ great spring.’

Like his colleagues in Central Texas, Lake Travis coach Hank Carter had simple goals for his teams’ Friday night spring game.

We had no serious injuries and the kids were flying around, he said after watching the Cavaliers do a final controlled scrimmage.

For those looking for winners and losers, the Cavaliers defense allowed an early score, but also produced four takeaways, culminating in Max Swanson’s interception of a Bo Edmundson pass. Still, Carter was pleased with what he saw of Edmundson, recipient Isaac Norris and some soon-to-be-known names.

Several projected starters missed the scrimmage due to injury or illness, including linebacker / receiver DJ Johnson, receiverChernetEstes, receiver Noah Byrd, defensive back Josiah Estes, running back Waston Cusick and linemen Ben Hartman and Reece Kubicek.

Still, Carter liked what he saw.

It was pretty tough on the offense of not having some receivers, but credit to the other guys, Carter said. They did a few plays there. The scrimmage went as we thought it would, and it was a great spring. We have a lot of kids who are bigger, stronger and more mature, and I think we will have a great soccer team.

Few players have shown as much maturity as Edmundson. Spring served as Edmundson’s first lead role. The junior-to-be quarterback with scholarships from schools in the SEC, Big 10 and Big 12 coferences said he has grown since hitting the scene before the 2020 season.

It was a bonus time for me, but now I feel really good, he said. Last year I wasn’t very boisterous and got intervened with a bunch of seniors I didn’t really hang out with. I feel like I’m in a good relationship with all these guys now so I can talk to them and tell them what I think, what I feel [about the offense].

Edmundson showed that leadership Friday night, completing eight of the 16 passes for a modest 145 yards and a 16-yard scoring stroke for Norris. A great play from defensive defender Jackson Young denied Norris a second touchdown grab late in the scrimmage.

Bo is an old soul, Carter said. He is confident, but not cocky. He’s willing to speak up, and that’s what sets him apart from most kids his age in many ways. I don’t know if we had a vote in the spring of his sophomore year. He’s a great player, and he’s just getting better.

Even if the Lake Travis offense did not set the scoreboard on fire Friday night, neither the coach nor the quarterback was worried. Along with Norris, the team’s top recurring receivers, Blake Self and Kaden Bender, both made big plays in scrimmage. Walking back Nico Hamilton also had some bright moments.

Blake Self made some nice moves and I think Nico Hamilton has been a ray of hope, Carter said.

Their spring success adds to the depth of a host group that will merge some talented, though perhaps lesser-known, players.

I’m excited for our receivers, Edmundson said. Chernet, Noah and Blake have done well. They have grown up and we needed that. Then of course the addition of Caleb Burton is never a bad thing. Isaac and I have the connection from last year. It would be good.

Burton, the Ohio state-committed recipient who is among the nation’s top receivers, moves to Lake Travis after three years at Del Valle. His father, former Del Valle head coach Charles Burton, joined the Lake Travis coaching staff this month.