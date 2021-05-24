Tennis: Yarmouth’s Sofia Mavor, Kennebunk’s George Cutone win state titles

LEWISTON A pair of freshmen emerged triumphantly in the finals of the Maine Principals’ Association’s state singles tournament on Monday.
Yarmouth’s Sofia Mavor, seeded first in the girls ‘tournament, overcame a bumpy start before defeating No. 3 Morgan Warner of Waynflete 6-4, 6-0 and George Cutone of Kennebunk, seeded second in the boys’ tournament, and also passed No. 4 Caleb Fockens of Foxcroft Academy 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to claim their first high school state championships.
Their victories were the culmination of three days of action at Lewiston High School that started Friday, continued Saturday, and ended Monday with semifinals in the morning and finals in the afternoon.
Neither Mavor nor Cutone lost as much over the weekend as a three-game match in the early round. In Monday morning’s semifinals, Mavor Lincoln Academy senior Caitlin defeated Cass, the fourth seed, 6-0, 6-3, while Cutone rolled past Waynflete senior Ben Adey, the third seed, 6-0, 6-0.
Fockens fell behind best seeded Leif Boddie, a junior of Greely High in Cumberland, early in his semifinal, before breaking away 6-3 and 6-0. Those three semifinals were long over by the time Warner finally took a three-set win over No. 2 Blair Hollyday, a Cape Elizabeth senior, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a match nearly lasted three hours. .
That lengthy semi-final replaced the start of the Mavor-Warner match, in which Warner jumped to a 4-2 lead before Mavor took control. She becomes the third member of her family to win a high school singles championship in Maine, after his sister Lana and father Brian.
In the boys’ final Cutone opened a 3-1 lead before dropping the first set. In the second, Cutone took another early lead of 5-1 before Fockens played five consecutive games. Cutone held on to force a tiebreaker, which led Fockens 4-3 before Cutone won three consecutive runs.
Cutone broke the serve to open the third set and went on to win the last four games in a row.
This story is being updated.
