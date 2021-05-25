Sports to watch this week: May 24-30





FIVB Volleyball Nations League Ladies Ding Xia (L) of China passes the ball in the Round Robin match between China and Serbia at the FIVB Women’s World Cup 2019 in Osaka, Japan, September 28, 2019. (Xinhua / Du Xiaoyi) The FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2021 will be held in the Italian city of Rimini from May 25 to June 25. A total of 16 teams, including China, the United States, Brazil, Italy, Russia, the Netherlands and Japan, will participate in the tournament. Each plays 15 games in the round-robin phase, with the top four teams advancing to the final – a departure from the usual six. Dates: May 25 to June 25 Location: Rimini, Italy Chinese table tennis Olympic simulation Chinese Olympic-bound paddlers will undergo one more round of testing as the second stop of the Olympic table tennis simulations will take place in Nanyang, China, between May 26-30. In addition to warming up for the Olympics, the simulation competition offers the chance to qualify for other tournaments, including the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smashes and the Houston World Championships. It is also the first public event since the world top in table tennis announced its Olympic squad. Dates: May 26-30 Location: Nanyang, China Champions League Final: Manchester City vs. Chelsea Manchester City will take on fellow Premier League team Chelsea in this season’s UEFA Champions League final on May 29. Manchester City are the favorites to win as they have arguably the strongest side of Europe’s five major leagues. However, Chelsea has beaten City in recent weeks. They handed them over at the Etihad last Saturday thanks to Marcos Alonso’s late attack, while also sending Guardiola’s team into the FA Cup semi-finals in April. Date: May 29 Location: Estadio do Dragao, Portugal Possible arrangements Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gndoan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kant, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos