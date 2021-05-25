Collins and Sun advance to NCAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Championship





ORLANDO, Fla. The freshman duo from the University of Texas Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun posted a 6-3, 6-2 win against No. 25 Cameron Corse and Page Freeman of Notre Dame on Monday in the round of 32 of the NCAA Doubles Championships at the USTA National Campus. Freshmen Peyton Stearns dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Estela Perez-Somarriba (Miami, Florida) in the round of 32 of the NCAA Singles Championships. Collins and Sun, No. 19 in the ITA’s latest national rankings, jumped to a 3-0 lead in their opening set. Corse and Freeman responded by winning back-to-back games and climbing to 3-2. After the two teams traded service stoppages to make it 4-3, Collins and Sun registered a service stoppage at a decisive point and rallied 30-40 in the next game to score the next two runs. win and finish the 6-3 first. set. Corse and Freeman won the first two games of the second set, but the Longhorn tandem provided good momentum with a service break in the next game. Collins and Sun then played five consecutive games to complete the win and improve to 23-4 in doubles this season, including a 10-3 score against nationally seeded opponents. The Texas duo will face the No. 2 ranked pair (and NCAA tournament No. 2 seed) of North Carolina’s Sara Daavettila and Cameron Morra in Tuesday’s round of 16 at a date to be determined. Match against the country’s No. 1 singles player (latest ITA rankings), the No. 2 seed in the NCAA singles and the 2019 NCAA singles champion, trailed No. 37 Stearns 3-1 in the opening set. After holding the serve at a decisive point, she got the chance to even the first set, but Perez-Somarriba held on to a decisive point to take a 4-2 lead. Perez-Somarriba broke Stearns on a decisive point in the next game and held on to serve to end the 6-2 victory in the first set. Trailing 3-1 in the second set, Stearns won back-to-back games to tie the score at 3-3. Perez-Somarriba responded by breaking Stearns and holding onto service on a decisive run in the next game to take a 5-3 lead. After Stearns held the service to make it 5-4, Perez-Somarriba sealed the victory by holding the serve to another decisive point. Named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Team Championship, Stearns led the Longhorns to their third NCAA team title in program history and the first since 1995. She completes her first season with an 18-8 overall singles record, including a 13 – 4 mark in dual-match play in the # 1 singles spot. NCAA women’s singles Tour of May 32, 24 # 1 Estela Perez-Somarriba (Miami, Fla.) Def. # 37 Peyton Stearns (UT), 6-2, 6-4 NCAA Women’s Doubles Tour of May 32, 24 # 19 Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. # 25 Cameron Corse / Page Freeman (Notre Dame), 6-3, 6-2







