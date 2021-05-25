Houston Nutt thinks Sark faces the same challenges as Mack





One of the bigger games for Texas football and new head coach Steve Sarkisian this fall will face an old rival in the Arkansas Razorbacks down the road in Fayetteville. Texas is about to hit the road to Arkansas on September 11 this season, with a kick-off time now set at 6:00 p.m. CT. This was the first evening game announced for the Longhorns this fall and will be televised to national audiences on ESPN / ABC. The last time the Longhorns faced the Razorbacks at Fayetteville was in 2004 when the Arkansas head coach was Houston Nutt. Texas and former head coach Mack Brown won the win over Nutt and the Razorbacks by a narrow margin of 22-20 in their regular season rally in 2004. And Nutt recalled that regular season encounter between Texas and Arkansas in a 2004 he did an interview with 247Sports / CBS Sports this week. He reminisced about the better years in this old rivalry between two legendary college football programs, and what it was like to witness Mack as the Longhorns head coach at the time. Over the past twenty years, what has Houston Nutt noticed about Mack Brown, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program? It was also interesting that Nutt noted that he feels that Sark now faces many of the similar hurdles in getting this Texas program back in the right direction that Mack did in the early 2000s. If that’s true and the Longhorns have the right man to straighten the ship in Sark, then this program is definitely going in the right direction. Nutt was the head coach of the Razorbacks in three meetings against the Longhorns. He actually came out in those three Texas encounters with two wins. The first of those two wins came in 2000, with the final score of 27-6. And then came the second victory for Nutt and the Razorbacks on the Longhorns in 2003, with a final score of 38-28. Texas would get the best of Arkansas in the two meetings that followed Hogs’ 2003 win. But the last game between these two teams (in the postseason to complete the 2014 season) went in Arkansas’s favor with an impressive score. from 7/31, when Charlie Strong was the Texas head coach. Additionally, Texas still owns the all-time series over the Hogs with a record of 56-22-0. And Texas can put the winning streak back in their direction if they can settle things against the Hogs in September. Nutt was the head coach of Razorbacks for 10 years, registering a record of 75-48. His senior year with the Hogs came in 2007. This will be Sark’s first year as the Longhorns head coach. He is the former offensive coordinator of Alabama Crimson Tide / reigning winner of the Broyles Award. And Brown was the Texas head coach for 16 years. In doing so, he won one National Championship, took the program to two BCS National Championship Games and won the Big 12 South six times.

