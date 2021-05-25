Sports
Jackson Lumen Christi, Parma Western girls’ tennis programs claim regional titles
JACKSON The girls’ tennis programs in Parma Western and Jackson Lumen Christi have celebrated regional championships over the past week, while the Interstate Eight Conference rivals put together impressive performances in their respective division tournaments to advance to the national final on June 4 and 5.
Below is a summary of all of the girls tennis players and teams in Jackson area who have left their regional tournaments behind in the past week.
SECTION 2
Region 15 at Mason
Jackson Highs Katy Krieger took top honors in the No. 3 singles tournament, as she defeated Leila Booncharoen-Jelassi of Okemos High School with scores of 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4.
For complete results, click here
—
SECTION 3
Region 18 at Three Rivers
The Parma Western girls’ tennis team put in a dominant performance, finishing with 30 out of a possible 32 points to win six racing championships and two second places.
At number 1 in singles, Westerns Caroline Davenport of Leah Hosang of Edwardsburg fell 6-4 and 6-3 scores in the championship game, while Westerns Renee Marston beat Amy Chen of Sturgis 6-2 and 6-2 scores in the number 2 singles championship match.
Tavis Hess defeated Sturgis’ MacKenzie McMillin by scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-0 in the No. 3 singles championship game, while Mena Smarch added second place at No. 4 singles, 6-2 and 6-3 against Katie Stawser from Sturgis in the championship game.
At number 1 in doubles, Belle Sexton and Maria Macchia defeated Channing Green and Jenna McGann of Edwardsburg 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4 scores in the championship game, while Alison Delor and Bella Brushaber defeated Vivienne Merchant and Tina Tran. van Sturgis by scores of 6-3 and 6-4 in the No. 2 doubles championship game.
Faith Holton and Kenzie Hiler defeated Sturgis’ Tess Scheske and Emily Schuller 6-1 and 7-5 in the No. 3 doubles championship match, while Alena Engle and Teagan Robertson defeated Jessica Eash and Allison Hearld of Sturgis by 6 scores. -4 and 6-2.
For complete results, click here
—
SECTION 4
Region 26 in Hillsdale
The Jackson Lumen Christi girls’ team won five flying championships and added two second places to gain 18 points and lead Kalamazoo Hackett by two points.
At number 2 in singles, Lumen Christis Michaela Hauer beat Kalamazoo Christian’s Elizabeth DeLaCruz 6-2 and 6-1 scores in the championship game, while Claire Papoulias beat Alexandria Augustus of Kalamazoo Christian 6-4 and 6-2. in the No. 3 singles championship match. Olivia Eaker defeated Malia Verkaik of Kalamazoo Christian by scores of 6-2 and 6-2 in the No. 4 singles title match.
At number 1 in doubles, Lumen Christis Caitee Webster and Genevieve Brawner fell to Cameron Nobis and Ellie Christian of Kalamazoo Hackett by scores of 6-1 and 7-5 in the championship game, while Quinn White and Alexa Thompson of Lumen Christi fell against Kenzie Stewart and Leah Chafty of Kalamazoo Hackett by scores of 6-4, 5-7 and 6-2 in the No. 2 double title match.
Lumen Christis Lauren Craft and Kaitlyn Sallee defeated Alexa Hoogenboom and Carly Dirksen of Kalamazoo Christian by scores of 6-0 and 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles championship game, while Lily Melnick and Ella Melatich defeated Addison Hoffman and Kyleigh Lafollette of Hillsdale with scores from 6-1 and 6-1 in the No. 4 doubles.
For complete results, click here
—
