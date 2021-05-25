Jackson Lumen Christi, Parma Western girls’ tennis programs claim regional titles

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

28 Jackson hosts Lumen Christi in girls tennis

JACKSON The girls’ tennis programs in Parma Western and Jackson Lumen Christi have celebrated regional championships over the past week, while the Interstate Eight Conference rivals put together impressive performances in their respective division tournaments to advance to the national final on June 4 and 5.

Below is a summary of all of the girls tennis players and teams in Jackson area who have left their regional tournaments behind in the past week.

Jackson’s Katy Grace Krieger hits the ball in a girls’ tennis match at Parkside Middle School on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Lumen Christi won Jackson’s game 7-1.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

SECTION 2

Region 15 at Mason

Jackson Highs Katy Krieger took top honors in the No. 3 singles tournament, as she defeated Leila Booncharoen-Jelassi of Okemos High School with scores of 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4.

For complete results, click here

—

The 2021 Parma Western girls’ team poses with its Division 3 regional championship trophy. (Photo courtesy of Brad Wilcox).

SECTION 3

Region 18 at Three Rivers

The Parma Western girls’ tennis team put in a dominant performance, finishing with 30 out of a possible 32 points to win six racing championships and two second places.

At number 1 in singles, Westerns Caroline Davenport of Leah Hosang of Edwardsburg fell 6-4 and 6-3 scores in the championship game, while Westerns Renee Marston beat Amy Chen of Sturgis 6-2 and 6-2 scores in the number 2 singles championship match.

Tavis Hess defeated Sturgis’ MacKenzie McMillin by scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-0 in the No. 3 singles championship game, while Mena Smarch added second place at No. 4 singles, 6-2 and 6-3 against Katie Stawser from Sturgis in the championship game.

At number 1 in doubles, Belle Sexton and Maria Macchia defeated Channing Green and Jenna McGann of Edwardsburg 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4 scores in the championship game, while Alison Delor and Bella Brushaber defeated Vivienne Merchant and Tina Tran. van Sturgis by scores of 6-3 and 6-4 in the No. 2 doubles championship game.

Faith Holton and Kenzie Hiler defeated Sturgis’ Tess Scheske and Emily Schuller 6-1 and 7-5 in the No. 3 doubles championship match, while Alena Engle and Teagan Robertson defeated Jessica Eash and Allison Hearld of Sturgis by 6 scores. -4 and 6-2.

For complete results, click here

—

Lumen Christi’s Michaela Hauer hits the ball during a girls’ tennis match at Parkside Middle School on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Lumen Christi won Jackson’s game 7-1.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

SECTION 4

Region 26 in Hillsdale

The Jackson Lumen Christi girls’ team won five flying championships and added two second places to gain 18 points and lead Kalamazoo Hackett by two points.

At number 2 in singles, Lumen Christis Michaela Hauer beat Kalamazoo Christian’s Elizabeth DeLaCruz 6-2 and 6-1 scores in the championship game, while Claire Papoulias beat Alexandria Augustus of Kalamazoo Christian 6-4 and 6-2. in the No. 3 singles championship match. Olivia Eaker defeated Malia Verkaik of Kalamazoo Christian by scores of 6-2 and 6-2 in the No. 4 singles title match.

At number 1 in doubles, Lumen Christis Caitee Webster and Genevieve Brawner fell to Cameron Nobis and Ellie Christian of Kalamazoo Hackett by scores of 6-1 and 7-5 in the championship game, while Quinn White and Alexa Thompson of Lumen Christi fell against Kenzie Stewart and Leah Chafty of Kalamazoo Hackett by scores of 6-4, 5-7 and 6-2 in the No. 2 double title match.

Lumen Christis Lauren Craft and Kaitlyn Sallee defeated Alexa Hoogenboom and Carly Dirksen of Kalamazoo Christian by scores of 6-0 and 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles championship game, while Lily Melnick and Ella Melatich defeated Addison Hoffman and Kyleigh Lafollette of Hillsdale with scores from 6-1 and 6-1 in the No. 4 doubles.

For complete results, click here

—

MORE JACKSON AREA SPORTS COVERAGE

Top performances of girls track and field athletes in Jackson-area at regionals

Top performances of boys track and field athletes from Jackson-area at regionals

Vote for the Spring Sports Player of the Week in Jackson before May 17-22

Girls soccer players in Jackson area to watch the postseason

Parma program for Western girls on the track that sets a champion’s pace in 2021

Former Hanover-Horton basketball highlight earns a walk-on role at the University of Iowa

Al Glick Classic baseball and softball tournaments return to Jackson County

Our 8 favorite photos as Leslie at the top of Vandercook Lake in Al Glick Softball Classic

Our 10 favorite photos of Homer Hanover-Horton as baseball

Freshman Jackson Northwest earns top billing in the MLive Jackson Player of the Week poll

Our 8 favorite photos as Adrian Jackson’s girls soccer tops

MORE:Pictures of Jackson-Lumen Christi baseball game

MORE:Pictures of Jackson Northwest-Parma Western baseball game

MORE:Pictures of Michigan Center-Napoleon baseball game