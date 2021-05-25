After a long wait for a pandemic, the puck finally lands on elite women’s hockey in Canada

CALGARIA Marie-Philip Poulin scored with few hands to seal Bauer’s 3-2 win over Sonnet on Monday to open the Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament in Calgary.
Rebecca Leslie and defender Erin Ambrose also scored for Bauer. Goalkeeper Ann-Rene Desbiens made 29 saves for the win.
Defender Ella Shelton and Natalie Spooner scored for Sonnet. Shea Tiley stopped 35 shots in defeat in a Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with no spectators on the Tsuutina Nation.
Three teams of 20 players in the three Canadian hubs of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, will play for the Secret Cup to be awarded on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.
The women play their first meaningful games in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PWHPA is a movement born of the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League two years ago. It includes members of the Canadian and US national teams.
Their goal is a sustainable competition with a living wage and the competitive support that the men’s professional leagues have.
The PWHPA has previously played games in Toronto from January 11-12, 2020, as part of the Dream Gap Tour.
Of the 28 players invited to try out for the Canadian Olympic team starting this summer, 21 will play in the Secret Cup.
Another half dozen have played for Canada in previous Olympic and World Championships.
The cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Women’s Hockey World Cup in Nova Scotia has also contributed to a Canadian women’s hockey desert in the pandemic.
Montreal’s Bauer and Calgary’s Scotiabank meet on Tuesday at the Seven Nations Sportsplex, followed by games there Wednesday and Thursday.
The teams play against each other twice in a round robin with results supplemented by a points system. A win is worth two points, an extension wins 1.5, a shootout wins one point and 0.5 for an extension or loss of a shootout.
A short-handed goal, hat-trick, shutout, or scoring five or more goals in a game is worth one extra point each, so Poulin added an extra point to her team’s number in Monday’s win.
The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin will advance to Sunday’s final on Saturday.
Friday and Saturday’s round robin games, as well as Sunday’s final, will be played at the Saddledome.
Sportsnet streams all games and broadcasts the last three.
Poulin intercepted the puck and scored on a short breakout at 13:24 of the third period for the eventual game winner.
The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., Is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the captain of Canada.
With three seconds left to regulate, the puck broke off Spooner’s skate and in for Toronto’s Sonnet.
Ottawa attacker Leslie tapped a shot from the blue line for Bauer at 9.48.
Ambrose scored a power play goal at 6:12 of the second period to even draw Bauer to 1-1.
The Keswick defender, Ont., Defeated Tiley with a wrist shot across the street.
Tiley from Owen Sound, Ont., Stoned Leslie on a two-to-zero with Bauer team-mate Kristin O’Neill mid-second.
Shelton van Ingersoll, Ont., Opened the scoring for Sonnet with a 4-on-4 goal at 12:51 from the first.
Desbiens from La Malbaie, Que., Got a piece of Shelton’s wrist shot, but not enough to avoid the target.
The Canadian Olympic team is allowed to bring three goalkeepers to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Desbiens will be one of them alongside Kristen Campbell from Brandon, Man., And Emerance Maschmeyer from Bruderheim, Alta.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 24, 2021.
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press