100 Ways Women Can Make Olympic and Paralympic History (No. 51-60)





As part of the countdown to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, On Her Turf compiles a list of 100 ways women can make history at these Summer Games.This is the fifth post in the series. If you missed the first four, you can find them here: No. 61-70| No. 71-80 | No. 81-90 | No. 91-100 # 60: Skateboarding’s Olympic debut is likely to feature some very young athletes, including Great Britain Sky Brown, which turns 13 in July. The Japanese-born skater finished second in the women’s park on the Dew Tour this weekend. RELATED: Young Women Athletes Who Could Make History at the Tokyo Olympics # 59: In athletics, the US hasn’t won Olympic gold in the women’s 800m since 1968, but that drought could end in Tokyo. In addition to teen Athing Mu who has the fastest time in 2021 as a freshman at Texas A&M Americans Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson both finished on the podium at the 2019 World Championships. # 58: Transgender women have been eligible to participate in the Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games, but at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, weightlifter in New ZealandLaurel Hubbardcould become the first. RELATED: The Real Threat to Women’s Sports? They are not trans women # 57: New Zealand canoeist Lisa Carrington is maybe the most dominant Olympian in the world now. Since 2012, she has been unbeaten in the K-1 200m (a series that includes two Olympic gold medals and six world titles). In Tokyo, Carrington will try to win her first Olympic gold in the K-1 500m. # 56: After winning four medals (including three gold) at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, McKenzie Coan is expected to compete for multiple gold medals in Tokyo. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coan founded her own pandemic personal water center in her family’s garage. # 55: At the age of 24 Simone Biles could become the oldest female gymnast to win the Olympic all-round title since the Czech gymnastVera Caslavska, then 26, won in 1968. Over the weekend, Biles competed for the first time since 2019, winning the all-around title (and landing a historic vault) at the 2021 US Classic (video embedded above). VIDEO: Every repeat of Simone Biles Yurchenko double pike jump # 54: China will try to maintain its perfect streak in women’s table tennis. A Chinese woman has won Olympic gold at every Games since the women’s singles debut in 1988 (eight consecutive gold medals). # 53: The US women’s weightlifting team owns one Olympic gold medal (earned in 2000). That drought could end in Tokyo. Since Rio, Americans Kate Nye(76 kg) andSarah Robles(+ 87 kg) both won world championships – the first Americans to do so since 1994. # 52: BMX cyclist Mariana Pajon already has the honor of being Colombia’s only two-time Olympic gold medalist in any sport. The 29-year-old wants to win a third Olympic title in a row in Tokyo. # 51: After winning gold at the 2016 Olympic return, South Korea Inbee Park will try to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo. Follow @AlexAzziNBC







