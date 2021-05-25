Matthew Stafford says inches fine, outlook bright in first off season with Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES – Matthew Stafford says his off-season thumb surgery won’t get in the way of everything he wants to do during his first off-season training sessions with the Los Angeles Rams.

Learning a new offense and getting to know each player in the Rams’ locker room presents more than enough challenges for the experienced passer-by, but he is confident that he will have enough time to get it all done.

And after the NFL missed most of the off-season teamwork last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stafford is grateful he chose to switch teams this year.

“Selfishly, I like these times,” Stafford said Monday in his first public comments since the start of the Rams’ off-season program. “It gives me the chance to be on the field and call plays and go a little bit against our defense. Just above the neck, the mental aspect of the game can work. So that part of it was great. me … I feel like everyone is figuring out what works best for them as an organization, and I feel like we’ve achieved that. ”

After four months of off-season rest and several weeks of getting used to the daily sun in his new home, Stafford believes he is comfortable with the Rams.

Stafford is feeling healthier too: He played through a torn ligament in his right thumb for the second half of last season with the Detroit Lions while threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. Stafford also injured his ribs, left knee and right ankle, but started all 16 games for the ninth time in 10 years.

He described his thumb surgery as “a little quick fix. I feel much better. I haven’t been limited at all since we’ve been together.”

The Rams worked on their physical condition and did individual exercises last week. As they begin recording team drills ahead of their mini camp next month, Stafford will have a daily chance to pick up the details and nuances needed to make sure the Rams get what they were looking for when they got two first-round picks and quarterback Jared. Goff traded for the Lions. for the 33-year-old veteran quarterback who is still looking for his first NFL playoff win.

Stafford welcomes every day of these off-season cram sessions that he said are “all a brand new experience”.

“The important thing about the quarterback position is that you can just get some of these mental reps,” Stafford added. “Being able to get in and out of the circle, learn the new terminology, and then watch our games develop versus different defenses. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can, not just about our playbook and how we want to operate, but also. to know my teammates. “

Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said Stafford’s new teammates can already see what kind of competitor they are in charge of the attack for a team that has achieved four consecutive winning seasons and three playoff berths under Goff.

“He hurls the ball with great accuracy,” said Floyd. ‘He is a natural leader. He just comes in, does his job, and you can see guys buying what he’s already doing. ‘

Stafford also gets to know coach Sean McVay, whose offense has subsided over the past two seasons. The Rams traded for Stafford, signed veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, and broadly called out fellow speedster Tutu Atwell for the past two months, determined to bring the attack back to its most dangerous form of 2017 and 2018.

Pleased with his first interactions with Jackson and Atwell, Stafford gets to know Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, the two best receivers from the Rams. But he can’t fully prepare for the season without extensive interaction with McVay, who creates a playbook designed to capitalize on the many strengths of his reconfigured attack.

“I’m constantly learning about him,” Stafford said of McVay. “He’s clearly an energetic man. He loves the game. The most important thing for me so far is that I have the same man every day. He demands a lot from everyone, and he knows we demand the same from everyone.