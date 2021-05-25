Sports
Matthew Stafford says inches fine, outlook bright in first off season with Los Angeles Rams
LOS ANGELES – Matthew Stafford says his off-season thumb surgery won’t get in the way of everything he wants to do during his first off-season training sessions with the Los Angeles Rams.
Learning a new offense and getting to know each player in the Rams’ locker room presents more than enough challenges for the experienced passer-by, but he is confident that he will have enough time to get it all done.
And after the NFL missed most of the off-season teamwork last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stafford is grateful he chose to switch teams this year.
“Selfishly, I like these times,” Stafford said Monday in his first public comments since the start of the Rams’ off-season program. “It gives me the chance to be on the field and call plays and go a little bit against our defense. Just above the neck, the mental aspect of the game can work. So that part of it was great. me … I feel like everyone is figuring out what works best for them as an organization, and I feel like we’ve achieved that. ”
After four months of off-season rest and several weeks of getting used to the daily sun in his new home, Stafford believes he is comfortable with the Rams.
Stafford is feeling healthier too: He played through a torn ligament in his right thumb for the second half of last season with the Detroit Lions while threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. Stafford also injured his ribs, left knee and right ankle, but started all 16 games for the ninth time in 10 years.
He described his thumb surgery as “a little quick fix. I feel much better. I haven’t been limited at all since we’ve been together.”
The Rams worked on their physical condition and did individual exercises last week. As they begin recording team drills ahead of their mini camp next month, Stafford will have a daily chance to pick up the details and nuances needed to make sure the Rams get what they were looking for when they got two first-round picks and quarterback Jared. Goff traded for the Lions. for the 33-year-old veteran quarterback who is still looking for his first NFL playoff win.
Stafford welcomes every day of these off-season cram sessions that he said are “all a brand new experience”.
“The important thing about the quarterback position is that you can just get some of these mental reps,” Stafford added. “Being able to get in and out of the circle, learn the new terminology, and then watch our games develop versus different defenses. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can, not just about our playbook and how we want to operate, but also. to know my teammates. “
Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said Stafford’s new teammates can already see what kind of competitor they are in charge of the attack for a team that has achieved four consecutive winning seasons and three playoff berths under Goff.
“He hurls the ball with great accuracy,” said Floyd. ‘He is a natural leader. He just comes in, does his job, and you can see guys buying what he’s already doing. ‘
Stafford also gets to know coach Sean McVay, whose offense has subsided over the past two seasons. The Rams traded for Stafford, signed veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, and broadly called out fellow speedster Tutu Atwell for the past two months, determined to bring the attack back to its most dangerous form of 2017 and 2018.
Pleased with his first interactions with Jackson and Atwell, Stafford gets to know Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, the two best receivers from the Rams. But he can’t fully prepare for the season without extensive interaction with McVay, who creates a playbook designed to capitalize on the many strengths of his reconfigured attack.
“I’m constantly learning about him,” Stafford said of McVay. “He’s clearly an energetic man. He loves the game. The most important thing for me so far is that I have the same man every day. He demands a lot from everyone, and he knows we demand the same from everyone.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]