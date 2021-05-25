Boys Tennis: Warriors make quick work of Spuds to get into the semi-finals subsection

Karlton Anderson finished his match first for Brainerd with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 2 singles.

I wanted to serve hard and not hit it at the other guys while going to the net, Anderson said. I felt like I was doing well. I hit the opponent more often than I would have liked. But I served very well.

A new serve tactic Anderson tried had his Moorhead opponent frustrated the entire game.

I’ve been trying to get a little more kick into my service, Anderson said. I don’t think my opponent liked that very much.

Noah Madsen at No. 3 picks and Ben Boberg No. 4 picks no suit in the opening round of subdivisions for the Warriors either.

The Warriors swept the doubles with the No. 1 tandem of RJ Campbell and Beck Barber leading the way with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

In their match, Campbell and Barber were focused on what they need to improve in preparation for Bemidji, who will take on Brainerd in the semi-final on Wednesday, May 26.

(Bemidjis) No. 1 doubles team is really strong, Campbell said. We entered this match knowing we still had to fight for victory.

Barber added, we’re just focusing on setting up our service and finishing our volley. Every game we entered was neck and neck. It’s almost about rounding off the linkage points.

Campbell and Barber started playing together mid-season. Barber switched from singles to be linked with Campbell.

Campbell said the two started hanging out more outside of the practice and their chemistry improved.

We’ve come a long way since we first started playing together, Campbell said. Hanging out outside of tennis has really brought us together more than just being on the court together. We’ve also done a lot more outside of training to hit together. By playing together more, our self-confidence has also increased enormously.

Barber was Brainerds’ # 1 singles player at the start of the year. He has adapted to playing doubles.

It was a good jump for the team, Barber said. It really hasn’t been too different, a few more volleys at the nets and you really have to finish the points.

Eli McConkey and Clark Haglin sent their Moorhead opponent on number 2 double 6-2, 6-1 while it took a super tiebreaker on number 3 double for Jalen Emslander and Will Aadland to take the win 3-6, 6- 4, 10-3.

Matthew Moraghan was Brainerd’s lone defeat at No. 1 in singles, but it took a super tiebreaker to knock him out 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Brainerd fell to the Lumberjacks on April 5-2 22 and more recently he lost 4-3 May 11.

Anderson at No. 2 singles was the last to finish in the match two weeks ago, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 to Bemidjis No. 2 Noah Johnson.

If I continue to serve well and move more to the net, it will help me, Anderson said. I just need to keep my energy up and hydrated. When I get to the net, all I have to do is hold up my racket and stay on tiptoe and be ready for a hard ball towards me. It will be close to Bemidji.

Barber and Campbell won No. 1 in doubles 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 on May 11 and hope to repeat that Wednesday.

We just snuck past it last time, Barber said. But that may have been our second game together. So we just got used to it. Now we are more comfortable so we should be ready for Bemidji.

Brainerd 6, Moorhead 1

Singles

No. 1: Ives Hilgers (M) def. Matthew Moraghan 2-6, 6-2 12-10

No. 2: Karlton Anderson (Brd) def. Lane Circus 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Noah Madsen (Brd) defeats. Isidiro Lopez 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Ben Boberg (Brd) defeats. Elliot Kane 6-0, 6-0

Double

No. 1: RJ Campbell-Beck Barber (Brd) def. Adam Pettys-Oscer Bergeson 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Eli McConkey-Clark Haglin (Brd) defeats. Henry Skatvold-Brady Hansen 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Jalen Emslander-Will Aadland (Brd) def. Ben Voxland-Mason Voxland 3-6, 6-4 10-3

Warriors 6, Moorhead 1

Key: Warriors dominate home field to advance to North Subsection 8-2A semifinals

All in all: Brd 12-10

The next: Brainerd at Bemidji in North Subsection 8-2A team semifinals 4.30pm Wednesday, May 26.

