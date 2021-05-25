Hockey programs from Batavia and Notre Dame talk about fusion

One of the most storied rivalries in Section V hockey could come to an end as early as next season when the Batavia Ice Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish become one team.

Team coaches presented the proposal to the Batavia City School District Board of Trustees tonight and the board authorized both programs to further explore the idea of ​​a merger and draft a five-year deal for Batavia-Notre Dame hockey teams at the junior varsity and varsity levels. .

The concept has already been approved by the Notre Dame Board of Trustees.

Tonight the board of Batavia gave permission to continue the talks between coaches and sports directors. If a final agreement is reached, a final decision will be submitted to both boards for approval. Section V must also approve the merger.

If approved, it is likely that Marc Staley, who has coached Notre Dame for 21 years, would be the varsity coach of the merged teams. John Kirkwood, 14 years at Batavia, would be the assistant coach. And Brennan Briggs, varsity football coach and a coach at Batavia hockey, is said to be the JV coach.

“We think we can build a community,” Batavia Athletic director Mike Bromley told the board. ‘It’s more than Batavia and Notre Dame. It’s a community. ‘

Batavia has been merged with other schools in the province for four years. Those mergers would end if this proposal was approved.

One of the major concerns for coaches and board members alike was what will happen to the six hockey players who do not go to Batavia High and are members of the Ice Devils. Those players go to school in Alexander, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield-Alabama and Pembroke.

Staley and Kirkwood both assured that all six players will become a “grandfather” on the Batavia-Notre Dame team and Staley said that given their experience and ability, all six will be an integral part of the merged team for the next two seasons.

“All six players will be impactful players at the varsity level,” said Staley.

Both Staley and Kirkwood said their teams were at a disadvantage against larger Monroe County schools, including merged programs, because completing a complete varsity roster means placing seventh, eighth and ninth graders on their teams.

That’s also a security concern, Staley said.

“We just come to the conclusion that if we rely on the seventh and eighth graders, and the ninth graders who are ill-prepared, and put them on the ice, how do we answer this as a board, as adults, as administrators, as a seventh or eighth grader is seriously injured in a hockey game because he is hit by a kid who is six feet tall, 220? “Staley said.” We have some real questions. Why are we putting these kids here and for what reason? ‘

Bromley said there are 24 hockey teams in Section V and 12 of them are merged programs. Few, if any, of these programs put players who should play JV in varsity uniforms.

The merger would create a JV program that would allow players to develop and become better varsity players.

It could even mean – if enough kids sign up – that the schools could have a custom program, creating the same kind of pipeline that Briggs created with Blue Devils football, leading to repeated sectional championships.

Parents and players were largely open to the idea, both Staley and Kirkwood said.

There are parents who have objected to the idea that their child was on varsity as a ninth grader and will now likely play JV as sophomore, but Staley said his counter-argument is that they will at least be able to play.

Being an eighth grader or ninth grader and getting to wear your jersey to school on matchday and you fucking know you probably won’t see any shift is a little different from going to school in your jersey knowing I’m a JV match have got . I’m playing tonight, ” said Staley.

Briggs said his JV-playing son can’t wait for the merger. He’s excited, Briggs said. His son knows that when it happens, he will have the chance to play every game and that during his prep hockey career, he will play at a level that he will compete for a championship every season.

There is a problem with a team name. Ice devils, or perhaps Irish devils, won’t wash at a Catholic school. Blue Shamrocks or Ice Angels also seem like non-starters, but in response to a question from Trustee Shawna Murphy, there probably won’t be time to poll the community as the time frame is short to get Section V approval and new uniforms. order for both varsity and JV. The team name is a pending question.

Whatever the name, Staley is confident the community will embrace the new team – a club ready to compete at the varsity level with McQuaid or Victor or Pittsford.

“We haven’t filled that building for 25 years with 500 people all cheering for the same team,” Staley told the board.