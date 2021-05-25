Sports
Manu Pereyra entered the world table tennis rankings
After her good results in 2019 and the first half of last year, Manuela Pereyra appeared for the first time in the U15 world table tennis rankings in May. in 74th place, being the fourth best Latin American venue in the above list.
Manu, one of the most interesting projects table tennis has in Argentina, came back on the world list his good works of the past two years, in which he validated the excellent level, both individually and in the national team.
Catriel’s young player remained at the top of the Argentina rankings in the under-15 and over categories, despite of the irregular activity due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which did not stop him from traveling abroad and playing in Europe for a few months.
Being on the world list and at the top of the Top 100 was a boost for Manu, who continues to train to face some competitions that could be very important to his campaign.
Manu trains in Catriel’s SUM with his father Cristian Pereyra and his brother Tobas, another good tennis player who has Argentina.
In mid-July, Manu will participate in a new edition of the Argentine competition in Buenos Aires, in the previous one until his presentation at the end of the same month in the Sudamericano de Lima, where he will play in Sub 15 and Sub 19.
Between August 30 and September 5, Catriel’s young representative will appear in the Pan American U15 and U19 held in Rosario.
Only after the results in those competitions will Manu, together with his father and the coaches of the Argentinian team, determine whether he will play in Europe again.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Catriel’s player spent a few months in Portugal and played several competitions in Europe, showing her good level of play.
