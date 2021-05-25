Bryan Harsin in Auburn’s new QB room: Competition keeps you focused

Bryan Harsin can’t talk about his newest quarterback, at least not yet.

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley committed to Auburn Monday morning, but because he has not yet signed with his new team, NCAA rules prohibit Harsin from publicly commenting on Finley. Still, about seven hours away from Finleys ‘announcement, Harsin spoke of Auburn’s off-season quarterback room status and, indirectly, what Finleys’ impending arrival means for the Tigers heading into the fall.

The quarterback room is about toughness, Harsin said Monday night ahead of an AMBUSH event at Auburn Arena. It’s about preparation. It’s about decision making. It’s about accuracy. But these guys, you want to have the ultimate competitors in that room. And really, it starts with themselves. That’s the only thing about that position, that one guy who’s usually on the field, right? that’s playing that position. So you have to be, you have to start with yourself.

You have to compete with yourself every day. You have to push yourself every day. You have to develop yourself every day. And I think competition can help with that only within our team.

Without specifically mentioning Finley, the former three-star prospect who started five games for LSU last season as a true freshman, Harsin came to the underlying reason why the Auburns staff pushed for him when he hit the transfer portal earlier this month, even with the team. recurring two-year starter Bo Nix at quarterback.

Auburn’s quarterback position was low in numbers this off-season as Cord Sandberg transitioned after the season and freshman Chayil Garnett entered the transfer portal after the end of spring practice. That left the Tigers with three college quarterbacks on the roster in Nix, redshirt senior Grant Loy and real freshman enrolled early Dematrius Davis. Nix has taken almost every moment of consequence for Auburn for the past two seasons, while Loy tried just two passes and a two-point conversion last year as a Nixs backup after joining the team as a graduate transfer from Bowling Green . Davis, meanwhile, was still playing high school football last fall, and while he has an electric track and field record and showed some promise with his chances this spring, it will be some time before the double threat prospect develops in Auburn’s new wide-open pro. style system.

While Nix has done nothing to question his status as Auburn’s QB1, Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo believed the team needed another promising player for the position. When Finley reached the portal on May 6, Auburn employees quickly reached out.

Harsin and Bobo threw the 6-foot-6, 242-pounder from Ponchatoula, La., The chance to come in and compete for the runway. They made no promises to him other than the chance to push Nix, adding that Auburns coaches told him that if I was good enough to be the number 1, I would be the number 1.

Whether Finley is good enough to replace Nix remains to be seen, although Nix’s numbers were better across the board than Finleys last season. Finley, who was put into action ahead of schedule after an abdominal injury from Myles Brennan, completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, adding another touchdown to the ground.

He was 2-3 as a starter, with impressive forays against South Carolina and Arkansas, but struggled with losses to Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama before freshman Max Johnson took over the runway late in the year.

But now he’s got a fresh start at Auburn in a system that seems to be a better fit for his skills, adding at the very least an insurance policy for the Tigers behind Nix. But first, you have to try to beat him at summer and fall camp, adding an intriguing storyline to Auburn’s off-season.

Competition keeps you focused, Harsin said. Competition gets you out of bed in the morning and pushes you towards improvement. And so there is nothing wrong with that. And I think that’s something I hope our players understand. Like, that’s not a bad thing.

The impact of Finleys’ arrival in the quarterback’s room in Auburns will be something to keep an eye on over the next three months, but Harsin also made it clear that the strategist isn’t the only position he wants to see more competition from. He wants to go up and down the Auburns roster.

Any position on our team, I hope we can provide competition, said Harsin. And I hope every man wants to play. If you have people who drive you to do that in that position or on this team, that will help you. So for me that’s something that good teams have. They have competition. They have rooms where guys push each other into that room. Basketball, baseball, football, whatever sport, you hear stories about teams that are really successful and it is about their teammates pushing them.

If you listen to a really good player, you will hear how his teammates push him and how that motivation helps him improve. You want to hear that from your players. It’s no different in the quarterback room, the D-line room, or the wide reception room. We need competition. I think we have hopefully established that, but we are getting it right.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.