Leagues Apart: Nothing interrupts the game in fantasy cricket, not even Covid | Mumbai News





Prague, the Czech city where the T10 European Cricket Series is played, sounds like the name of a homey saree brand every time it rolls off the earthly language of Ludhiana-based law student Piyush Arora. However, for Aroras 2-lakh-odd online followers, his diction doesn’t matter as much as his prediction.

Ravi Tomar is a very important player, uttering the unironic voice of this 24-year-old introvert, even as a red circle on the screen engulfs the name of the all-rounder whose jersey introduces him as The Tank, a nickname he has earned thanks to his tendency to big sixes and fours. In the same video, Arora, in a tone of mutual-funds-disclaimer-meets-Hindi commentator, promises that Stary bhaiyya may turn out to be a star, referring to Czech batsman Mikulas Stary, the player he expects to replace the wicket-keeper. . in the days match: VCC against PCK.

Who needs Royal Challengers and Knight Riders when there are Barbarian Vandals and Spartans Vanguards? seems to be the mantra driving the fantasy cricket boom in light of the recent suspension of a major cricket league. For those wondering what fantasy cricket is all about, it is an online game where you have to select 11 real players from the two teams playing in a real tournament on the ground that day and earn or lose points based on the individual performance of the players in the match.

As a nation, we believe we are armchair experts when it comes to cricket. And fantasy sports gives us the opportunity to test that theory, says Suhail Chandhok, a TV presenter and brand ambassador for a fantasy cricket platform, citing tournaments like Pakistan vs South Africa, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, or other leagues to remind you. us that the sport has resumed and is coming back stronger in other countries.

This, in turn, means that the virtual universe is made up mostly of working men, mostly engineers and mofussil influencers whose prophecies have not only earned them nicknames, such as that the captain is not starved. So esports gurus have now trained their clairvoyant gaze at distant tournaments like the Caribbean Premier League and the ongoing European Cricket Series, which is sponsored by a major fantasy cricket platform.

Fantasy Cricket has long been the poster child of the online gaming industry in India and has witnessed a pandemic-induced boom, said Parth Chadha, founder and CEO of an esports platform that noticed a massive 4 to 5x growth in their user base during the lockdown last year. While emerging players are attracted to other games on his platform, such as quiz, rummy and chess, real cricketers, he says, still play in the international competition, some of which have prize pools of up to crores.

Malads Amit Gada, a 35-year-old shopkeeper who plays about 100 fantasy cricket matches a day (not for profit, just for fun) and has earned Rs 7-8 lakh since he started playing it in 2017, spends nearly an hour every day doing homework. Big league tournaments like the IPL see a lot of beginner players, so it’s easy to win those big tournaments online, says Gada, who looks up field conditions and player statistics for smaller tournaments on their official website.

Piyush Arora, who began analyzing women’s cricket matches in Qatar and Uganda as a 19-year-old fantasy cricket aficionado, enjoys predicting the fortunes of the series of lesser-known tournaments that take place throughout the year, even though it has its waist more extended than its sofa. account. They are difficult to analyze and less rewarding for us influencers, but they are my passion. In addition, my people are making money, says Arora, who still earns an average of Rs 2.5 lakh per month through his channel. He even recently took a cool Rs 7 lakh on the India vs England test series. I plan to invest it in stocks, says the law student with a CA degree.

If recent videos of bona fide fantasy cricket gurus rife with online scam warnings and fr-audsters speak obliquely about the rising popularity of esports, a report from the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming shows that more than 50 % of online fantasy sports traffic comes from Tier II and III cities, and about 70% of players from smaller cities participate in fantasy operator platforms more than four times a week.

This is probably why, despite spending quite a bit on beta testing and marketing, a fantasy gaming platform whose launch was delayed due to its IPL suspension, Namay Kedia remains optimistic. We’ve seen many youngsters, especially those between the ages of 18 and 22 and from level II and III cities, who bought imaginative cricket because of their competitive spirit among their friends and family, says Kedia, whose platform will now have to look at other tournaments such as the Euros in Football, worldwide T20 competitions, such as The Hundred and CPL. But Gada doesn’t seem to miss the IPL as much as fantasy kabaddi. Kabaddi is only played in India, and thanks to Covid, there have been no kabaddi tournaments on the ground for a year, he says.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos