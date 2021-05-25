Nine local athletes make IHSFCA all-state football teams first Sport





Nine athletes from the area have been selected for the first 2021 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association teams, which were released publicly on Monday. Prairie Central senior lineman Josh Woodrey landed in the Class 4A first team, while Monticello senior ran back / defensively against Chris Brown cracked the Class 3A first team. In Class 2A, local first teamers are Bismarck-Henning / Rossville-Alvin senior linebacker / tight end Eric Watson, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior running back / defensive back Aidan Laughery, Tuscola senior running back / defensive back Grant Hardwick and Watseka senior linebacker / running back Tylor Durflinger. And in Class 1A, the first team field players are Arcola junior defensive back / receiver Beau Edwards, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sophomore running back / linebacker Kaden Feagin and Iroquois West junior lineman Clayton Leonard. All nine of these players were selected for The News-Gazette’s 2021 All-Area football first team, which was released last weekend. Woodrey took out 24 tackles, eight sacks and one fumble at recovery for the 4-1 Hawks, and also helped an attack averaging 42.6 points per game with his work in the trenches. Brown compiled 371 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and caught nine passes for 158 yards and five touchdowns for 6-0 Sages. Watson was a three-year starter for three Vermilion Valley Conference champions, with 67 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks for this year’s Blue Devils. Laughery is an Illinois soccer target with multiple Big Ten offers. He produced 464 yards and seven touchdowns this season in just four games with the Falcons, averaging over 7 yards per carry. Hardwick picked up a strip bag for a touchdown on defense and cobbled 780 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games for the 4-2 Warriors. Daredevil is an all-state multiple squad, and the defensive Player of the Year of the Sangamon Valley Conference this year picked up 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass-break-ups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Edwards was an integral part of Purple Riders’ 4-1 campaign as he intercepted 10 passes and had a game of five interceptions. Edwards also caught 26 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Feagin is another Illini target, playing in five games for the 4-2 Knights, 660 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to deal with 33 tackles and three sacks on defense. Leonard is verbally committed to Illinois and helped Raiders coach Jason Thiele to his first win with the program, a 46-0 win against Walther Christian on April 20. Leonard picked up 30 pancake blocks and contributed 16 tackles and three quarterback rushes to the defense.

Colin Likas is the preparation coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter at @clikasNG.







