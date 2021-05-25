No. 4 Mens Tennis concludes NCAA Championship play





Orlando No. 4 Men’s Tennis closed the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship game and completed their 2020-21 season, falling into their two individual games at the USTA National Campus in Orlando on Monday. Sophomore No. 23 Eliot Spizzirri dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision against Aleksandar Kovacevic of Illinois in the second round of singles, while later in the day the No. 11 duo of Spizzirri and sophomore Siem Woldeab just fell short against No. 24 Rithvik Bollipalli and Jacob Wojcik of South Florida, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8), in the first round of the doubles. Spizzirri ends his season 25-11 in singles overall, including a 17-9 score in dual match play. He was named a first team All-Big 12 in both singles and doubles, and teamed up with Woldeab for doubles honors, with the pair compiling a 21-11 overall record and 14-10 in doubles. Meanwhile, Woldeab was the second team All-Big 12 in singles with a 15-15 overall record and 10-10 in doubles. The singles match for Spizzirri amounted to two points, as Kovacevic claimed all four in the match, which accounted for four of his five breaks against Spizzirri. The first two of those two point wins came off Spizzirri’s first two services and gave Kovacevic a 5-0 lead. Spizzirri got one game back on the service before Kovacevic closed the frame with a hold. Spizzirri also won his next service game to open the second set, but Kovacevic struck again with another break from deuce in the next game for a 2-1 lead that he extended to 3-1 on service. The next two games were both queues before Kovacevic secured the fourth of his two-point breaks for a 5-2 lead. Spizzirri broke back to bring the score back to 5-3, but Kovacevic closed with another pause to take over the game. The same was true in the doubles for Spizzirri and Woldeab, as Bollipalli and Wojcik won two points in the match seven out of eight. Despite a run of three of the four early games, one for Texas and two for USF, the first set continued to serve, starting with South Florida to 4-4. However, the Longhorns then took the rest they needed for a 5-4 lead and held on for the set. In the second, the first seven games remained on service, though three of them went deuce and the Bulls won 1-0, 2-2 and 4-3. The last of these also marked the start of three consecutive two-run wins for USF as they ended the set on a 3-0 run. That sent the game to a third set superbreaker where Spizzirri and Woldeab took a 1-0 lead in serving, but Bollipalli and Wojcik grabbed a mini-break for a 3-2 lead that started them on a 3-0 run for a 5 -2 advantage. The next five runs remained on service for a 7-5 USF lead, but the Bulls then used a break and hold for 9-5. The Longhorns made one final push with a 3-0 run to come in 9-8, but South Florida got the last point on service for the win. Texas, which will return all but one senior from its regular singles and doubles lineups next season, closed the team game in 2021 with a 24-6 record, appearing in a second consecutive NCAA Tournament Final Four, and a share of a second-straight Big 12 regular season title. NCAA singles and doubles Singles Second round Monday, May 24

Aleksandar Kovacevic (ILL) def. # 23 Eliot Spizzirri (UT), 6-1, 6-4 Double First round Monday, May 24

# 24 Rithvik Bollipalli / Jacob Wojcik (USF) beats. # 11 Eliot Spizzirri / Siem Woldeab (UT), 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8)







