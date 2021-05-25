Hope to surpass Aruna, Toriola at senior level, Mustapha shows off Sport – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

World number one Musa Mustapha has expressed his appreciation to Quadri Aruna for donating table tennis sets to some players during the just-ended Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) national championships at Teslim Balogun’s Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall . Stadium in Lagos.

Players were given various items, including two pairs of rubbers, knife, t-shirts, shorts, tracksuits, shoes, socks, towel, bat sleeve, backpack and cap from country number one and Africa’s best seed.

Beneficiaries included Musa and his brother Mustapha, Kabirat Ayoola and Aishat Rabiu, who were among the four cadet players. Others whose sponsorship of the kits has been extended for another year include Taiwo Mati and Azeez Solanke.

Speaking to The Guardian at the national championships, Mustapha, who failed to qualify after the first round of the U21 men’s singles qualifying round alongside his brother, Mustapha, said he hoped to outperform his idols, Aruna and Segun Toriola. when he gets to the top level.

Quadri and Toriola are my role models in table tennis and I hope to be better than them by the time I get old. The two players have inspired me enormously to train well to become a better player.

I am currently in the JSS3 class and the sport has in no way affected my education as I continue to work hard during practice and I will not give up until I reach the height I set myself in the game.

My current position in the world didn’t come easily because my dad spent a lot of money to make sure I could keep my game. As my father said, it is not possible for me to reach this height in the world without going out to play international matches, he said.