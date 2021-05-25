The NFL is investigating the charge that the team had not told Eugene Chung “the right minority” for a job





The NFL announced on Monday that it would investigate during a job interview allegations made by former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung that a team said he was “not the right minority we are looking for.” The NFL announced its investigation after a Boston Globe report on Friday in which Chung, who is Korean-American, claimed during an interview that a team told him he was “not the right minority” for the job. He declined to name the team he interviewed. “We will review the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement through NFL.com. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to the values ​​of the league and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all staff in a manner consistent with our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion. “ MORE: Did Julio Jones Know He Was Living With Shannon Sharpe During Admission To The Trade? Chung, a first-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Patriots, played in the league for eight years, including in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Philadelphia. He also coached in the league from 2010-19, for the Eagles (2010-12), Chiefs (2013-15) and again Eagles (2016-19). Chung, 51, told The Globe that his interviewer initially said he was not a minority before making it clear that he was not the “ right minority. ” I was told, “Well, you really are not a minority,” Chung said. I thought wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. ‘ I asked about (the comment), and as soon as the backtracking started I was like, oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s there, let’s talk about it, Chung said. It was absolutely stunning to me that in 2021 something like this is actually a story. On Monday, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a foundation dedicated to equal opportunities in the NFL, called on the NFL to review the team that Chung claimed made the comments. “Alleged comments made by an NFL team against Eugene Chung during a recent interview should be investigated by the NFL,” the organization said in a statement obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “If the comments about his status as a Korean American are true, it is further evidence that despite good faith changes to the diversity policy, the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination.”







