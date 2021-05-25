Top 10 Hockey Player Recruitment Tips in College

(On days off like today, I like to throw in a story for the general hockey fan – especially kids who want to play the game. Here’s a story for you kids hoping to play hockey, or just want to take things to the next level).

Hockey is clearly a powerful sport that requires a lot of energy. Athletes often find it challenging to go through the recruitment process in hopes of playing at the college level. Nevertheless, some recruiting tips like this one can make it more manageable.

Be proactive

Being proactive can work wonders in this industry. Coaches cannot ask students to arrive before 1st January every year, and only if the player is in rank 10.

Does this mean that you should let go of all the hopes you had to achieve your dream? No. Which can write an essay to show your passion for the sport and contact coaches earlier. It will help them know that you are a motivated player and will be interested in seeing your game!

Find a Junior League team

The recruitment process for your college hockey can take some time; you have to keep your options open to gain some experience. Try to look around and find a junior league team to learn better hockey tricks while on the field. You can seek advice from a family member or close friend who was part of an excellent junior league team.

Make sure to check with your coach before you decide, as he or she can help you if you accept an offer or wait for a better one. Fast hockey recruiting doesn’t mean you jump at the first chance you get.

Go to camps and showcases

If you’re thinking about how to become a hockey player for a well-known university, the best way to learn more about them is to visit their camps and showcases. You can contact the Admissions Office to find out if there are limited tour dates for prospective sports students; if not, you can go whenever you want and ask them to show you around.

Ask them questions and talk to their coaches. It will help you feel comfortable and help you better understand the NCAA hockey recruitment process.

View your social media

If you want to compete in Division 1 hockey, you need to keep your social media clean. Don’t post anything that is too aggressive or that will drive your coach away. It’s okay for you to enjoy it on your social platforms, but you should always limit it to a closed group of friends rather than everyone they know. Such transparency can harm hockey hiring at the prep school.

The advice also applies to parents. If you want to attract a hockey recruit for your son, it doesn’t mean posting about it on social media and scaring the coach away by looking too overprotective.

Be patient

Patience is the key to success. You can expect a big breakthrough over time. You have to work for it and put in a lot of effort. It is one of the most crucial college recruiting tips you will ever receive. You can play out of school or join D3 hockey and still call it a career, and you don’t always have to be part of a big club in the beginning. Getting there is a slow process. D3 hockey offers excellent education and at the same time the opportunity to practice the sport. Just trust the process and keep doing your best.

Skill coaches

Selecting a coach is not just about someone you are comfortable with, but also about who can teach you new and improved ways to do your best in the field. Many names have done well on paper and only watch movies and consider themselves expert coaches. Choose wisely because it is about your career. Go for coaches who have worked in leading organizations and who have ever practiced the sport themselves. An example is Paul Vincent, who is considered the best coach in the Massachusetts area. There are also other reputable coaches you can consider for your growth as an athlete.

Do your research

When it comes to college hockey teams, research is a critical part of the entire process. If you want your full meal, do extensive research to make an informed decision. Review the set timeline to know how much time you have before selecting the first offerings from schools for the sport. There are a number of other things that may interest you that encourage you to choose an offer from a particular school:

The size of their playing field

The location of the university campus

The courses and academic programs for students

The nature of the coach who works at school

The coaches are sporty

Be aware of the eligibility requirements

Before you start dreaming, you need to understand and be aware of the eligibility criteria for the sport; otherwise you will walk on a path like a blind man facing extinction. You need to see the academic record to keep and amateur status for your sport. Everything is critical to secure your position in a good team.

You must be clear about which courses to take and which courses suit you best. Don’t sign up for CHL contracts and put your amateur status at risk.

Take school seriously

When you join a school, it’s not all about hockey commitments. You must also commit to academics. You have to stick to the rules, live a social life, focus on your education, understand the culture, and so on. It’s okay to make hockey a part of your life, but it’s not the center of your universe. There are several things you need to maintain in order to perform well in the sport and stay fresh.

Be consistent

You must be consistent with your practice and your academics to stay on top of the game. There is no way around it. Consistency is what brings perfection. It’s okay to take a break now and then, but don’t make it a lifelong habit.

Conclusion

With all these tips, you are ready to start your recruiting journey. Follow each tip to make every step of the process easier for you and take you one step closer to success every time. They will make your dream much clearer to you.