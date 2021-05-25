A’s offense slow in loss to Mariners





The home run carries the A’s. They have most of the American League teams as they have an otherwise spotty offense. They didn’t need one on Monday-evening in the eighth inning. Their potential tying run in a two-run game was on first base with no outs. The Seattle reliever who put him there faced the mighty top of their order.

Contact has been lost. Against Erik Swanson, Chad Pinder swung to a slider, Ramón Laureano and Matt Olson swung fastballs at 95 mph. Swanson descended the Colosseum hill, keeping the lead. At home after their scoring barrage in Anaheim, the A’s collected five hits in a 4-2 loss for the Mariners. Seattle’s two homeruns accounted for the deciding margin.

In three games against the Angels, the A’s slugged nine home runs and scored 13 of the 19 runs from the long ball. They had hit 21 in nine games starting Monday, when Mark Canha’s solo recording in the third was their only strength. The A’s are 23-5 this season when they outhomered the other team and 3-14 when they outhomered. Home runs against Frankie Montas were rare from 2018/19. The A’s righthander allowed about 0.7 per nine innings in those seasons. That percentage has since been nearly double its starts. On Monday in the third inning, Mitch Haniger hit an one-out single to the center. Montas knocked out Kyle Seager and worked a 1-2 count on Kyle Lewis. Catcher Sean Murphy set a goal high and away. Montas fired a fastball at a speed of 97 mph across the plate, which hit Lewis 125 feet to left field. Montas barked as the ball left Lewis’s bat. Canha got one run back in the bottom of the inning. In a 2-2 count, he drove a 97 mph fastball from Seattle left-handed Yusei Kikuchi over the right field wall. It was Canha’s 10th homerun of the season, all but one from first place. He had five in 59 games in 2020. Jarred Kelenic, the lead-off hitter for Seattle, matched Canha two innings later. Kelenic, the Mariners’ 21-year-old outfielder, jumped on a 1-0 fastball and rode it for 412 feet. Montas ended six innings, threw 101 pitches and struckout 11 batters. Montas generated 21 swings and misses. That included 11 in 14 swings against his splitter. The Mariners swung to 51 of his throws, putting just 13 into play. His first inning reflected the up-and-down performance well. Montas struckout three batters – he also walked two, including one for Kelenic, who finished second on a wild pitch and scored on a Haniger double. Cam Bedrosian added two strong relief innings in his A’s debut. Kikuchi gave up four hits in six-plus innings. Aside from Canha’s homer, the A’s didn’t push a runner past him first. Laureano singled with two outs in the first inning and was left first. Matt Chapman led off the fifth with a single; Murphy continued to watch, and Stephen Piscotty and Elvis Andrus were forced out. Jed Lowrie beat an infield single to open the seventh. After Lowrie’s hit, a trainer visited Kikuchi on the hill. Kikuchi, who appeared to be reaching for his back, left the game without throwing another pitch. Righthanded Rafael Montero replaced Kikuchi, struckout Chapman and caused a double play-grounder by Murphy. Matt Kawahara covers the A’s from The San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @matthewkawahara







