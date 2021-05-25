Startups bug idea to put cricket tortillas and chips on the menu | Insects

T.here are no giant mastiffs or quad herders watching over the hundreds of thousands of newborn animals tumbling and crawling around an unlikely farmhouse among the wind turbines, highways and patchwork fields of this corner of Castilla-La Mancha, in central Spain.

There are also no fences to put them in. Plastic bins, shelves and the insulated walls of a unit in a windy industrial estate do their job perfectly. But whatever Origen Farms lacks in land, tradition and rural romance, it wants to make up for through innovation, enthusiasm and resilience.

Founded nearly two years ago, the company breeds one beast: Acheta domesticus, the house cricket.

The farm is part of a growing number of companies in Europe and beyond that are leveraging the protein potential of insects. But while others focus on raising insects for animal or animal feed, the Spanish startup has trained its antennas on the human market.

In each 35-day cycle, the farm produces three tons of crickets of which 80% are ground into protein-rich flour for culinary use, including pasta, snack bars and crackers.

Many people have seen the potential in this; others said they were crazy Andrs Garca de Lis

Some of the 250,000 young insects grown in the 30C (86F) grow room will be mixed with imported Mexican corn and reincarnated as tortillas or totopos (tortilla chips), seasoned with sesame or chipotle. Others are dried and packaged as snacks, while the rest are frozen and shipped as animal feed.

Based in the outskirts of the city of La Roda, near the city of Albacete, the company is the brainchild of three local childhood friends in their early thirties: Andrs Garca de Lis, Francisco Jos Tbar and Jos Antonio Torres.

From left to right: Andrs Garca de Lis, Jos Antonio Torres and Francisco Jos Tbar Origen co-founders of insect farms. Photo: Courtesy of Origen Farms

We were looking for a company that was sustainable and profitable, says Garca de Lis. We looked at different things from spirulina to other types of insects, but we ended up looking for crickets for human consumption because it’s a young market that could be profitable.

Their model is built around the humble cricket and its nutritional benefits that are usually overlooked. In addition to containing up to 70% protein, the animals contain iron, zinc, calcium and amino acids.

And yet, perhaps unsurprisingly, some in the city whose economy depends mainly on traditional forms of agriculture, as well as paint production and other industries, questioned the wisdom of the enterprise.

Many people have seen the potential in this; others said they were crazy, says Garca de Lis. Our families love us very much, but they must also have wondered if they were crazy. But we have the money together.

Their initial investment of 15,000 (13,000) each, supplemented by bank loans and grants, funded the air-conditioned industrial unit, with its grow room, nursery and large, ever-light Cronenbergian grow room, where 300 trays house the crickets as they grow to their full size. a little over 2 cm, fed with a diet of grains, vegetables and the soft and carefully calibrated drops of the irrigation system.

The last stop on the insect journey is the cold room, where the freezing temperature creates what Garca calls de Lis a sweet death: a sweet death.

Production is hampered by Spanish law that does not allow insects to be processed into flour for human consumption. Instead, the frozen crickets are shipped to the Netherlands to make flour. Once the flour comes back, it can be used to make tortillas as well totopos for people to eat, which is permitted by law.

There are companies here in Spain that are very ready to work with us and develop the technology to process the insects, but it’s good to wait until we get the green light before we can really do anything scalable, says Garca the Lis.

Processed crickets and insect meal. Once dried, the insects can be eaten as a snack. The flour is mixed with Mexican corn and used in tortillas as well totopos. Photo: Courtesy of Origen Farms

They’ve sold about seven tons of frozen crickets so far, despite needing to be fully refilled after Storm Filomena hit in January, with freezing temperatures and snowfall not seen in 50 years. Garca de Lis, Tbar and Torres arrived at the factory and found that the ditches were frozen and the pipes burst.

We had to clean and disinfect everything because excess moisture produces bacteria and fungi, says Garca de Lis. We saved everything we could but it was another huge expense and we had to start over and look for new cricket colonies we liked in Murcia.

The trio plans to flour and totopos from July. A pack of 200 g totoposcontaining 40 g of protein is expected to cost 3.50 to 4 (3 to 3.50). They hope to expand production into Latin America, starting with an organic range and diversifying into mealworms, spirulina and meat substitutes.

The future depends on how things go, but our goal is to find partners who help us expand our ideas in other countries and develop other lines with resources derived from crickets and other insects, such as frass. [insect faeces] for agricultural fertilizers, chitin and meat substitutes, says Garca de Lis.

High in protein totopos made from cricket flour. Photo: Courtesy of Origen Farms

They are also working on two franchise sites where they will build a unit and provide equipment and training to anyone with 300,000 (260,000) people looking to break into the cricket market.

Tbar uses the cricket flour in a pudding served at his family’s nearby restaurant, while Torres reports that he has turned it into a rather fine risotto and the company is happy to work with chefs to develop the product potential. For now, however, the intention is to focus on the Mexican-inspired range.

In Mexico they eat chapulines (grasshoppers) in tacos and with other things, says Garca de Lis. And by the way, anything Mexican is really in vogue right now, van taqueras with mezcal, so it’s a marriage of the two.

Sign up here for Animals farmed’s monthly update to get an overview of the best farming and food stories around the world and keep up with our research. And you can send us your stories and thoughts at [email protected]