



One of the great things about walking into a soccer game that everyone expects you to lose is that you really have everything to win. This is exactly what the Miami soccer team will face when it plays against Alabama for the season opener. It’s only natural that Alabama will be a big favorite in this game, but we can’t forget how many Alabama players have joined the NFL. That the Crimson Tide is in a position where they will have a few players who may not know exactly what they are doing when the ball first pops. Miami, on the other hand, comes in with a lot of experience and guys who have been playing together for a while. There’s no question that losing two defensive ends in the first round (Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche) isn’t good news in terms of pass rush and pressure, but Miami still has plenty of talent. Miami tight ending Will Mallory should be able to step into the game and be as efficient as Brevin Jordan was. Mallory is very good and should be a goal-oriented favorite if Miami can find itself in the red zone or need a big body to catch the ball. The most important thing for Miami is to just stay early in the game against Alabama. Miami cannot afford to enter the locker room with a significant shortage at halftime as it is very unlikely that they will be able to come back from such a thing. It’s just too demoralizing and once the players feel defeated it becomes a prophecy that fulfills itself. To be overwhelmingly optimistic if Miami can run with Alabama entering the fourth quarter that there is a very good chance, they just win the game. Sometimes teams are just lucky. Sometimes the ball bounces their way. For some older fans, we know that beating FSU amounted to a field goal kick next to the right (three times). There is nothing you can do about it. That’s just being in the game and letting the other team make their own mistakes. The Miami soccer team definitely needs a little luck and that the referees don’t send them back. Not making mental mistakes is essential. For all the fans who think this game is almost over, you may be right. At least Miami has a good shot against Alabama. Miami could come close to a 17-point underdog against Alabama. The Hurricanes are more experienced than Alabama and should have a good chance of taking cover. Instead of taking a pessimistic approach, try to be optimistic. If receivers can bring in catchable balls that are thrown at them and don’t make mistakes then let me repeat that, if Miami doesn’t make mistakes this is a game that can not only win the Hurricanes but a big win that will potentially propel them to a totally different level. Miami can certainly beat Alabama if all goes well.

