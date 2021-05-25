Osage tennis players share experiences as first-generation Americans

At the School of the Osage tennis courts this spring, English may not have been the first language to be heard.

It may have been Polish, maybe Ukrainian, or maybe Russian or Armenian, but it’s a story as American as any other.

Osage junior Mark Pankiv and his second teammate Vladimir Nahapetyan have teamed up as doubles on the tennis courts, winning a district title together while also helping their program win a team district title.

But that’s not all they share.

They are first-generation Americans and are living examples and reminders of some of the ideas and principles that the United States is supposed to represent: that people of all backgrounds can immigrate to this country and thrive.

It’s quite special to see my parents growing up in a poor family, coming to the United States and living a reasonably good life, Pankiv said of his mother and father. I often look up to them because of everything they’ve been through. Their parents have been through a lot and it means a lot to me.

Pankiv’s father emigrated from Ukraine to the United States and his mother was from Poland. Pankiv, who was born in Chicago, said his parents met by living in the same apartment complex with his mother who lived on the first or second floor and his father a little higher up. Meanwhile, Nahapetyan was born in the Lake District, but his roots stretch all over the world as his father was from Armenia and his mother from Russia.

When children came into the picture after moving to the United States, the parents naturally tried to make life easier for their children. For Pankiv and Nahapetyan, it started with communication for the first generation of Americans.

For the first four or five years of his life, before moving to the Lake District, Pankiv remembered how he simply knew a mix of Ukrainian, Polish and Russian and actually didn’t know English during his time in Chicago. That quickly changed, but he is happy that he still has a mix of those dialects in his background.

I was fluent and when I got here my parents were afraid I wouldn’t be able to go to school here. They put me in a small private school and I kind of forgot the language and adapted to the English language, said Pankiv who has also used Marek (Polish), Marko (Ukrainian) or his nickname Pancake for fun.

We have Russian, Ukrainian and Polish friends in Chicago and when we come to the lake here I think learning English was quite easy as I had childhood friends who could help me out. What’s stupid is that I kind of forgot about those languages, but still remember some things, which is pretty cool. As a child I learned that it is so much easier to pick up everything because you learn how to do everything.

It was a similar story for Nahapetyan, who also calls Vlad or his Russian nickname Vova, as his sister sometimes calls him.

They taught my sister Russian when she was little and then she came to Osage and had speaking difficulties, so they stopped teaching me Russian and started talking to me in English, said the sophomore who also started using a lot more English around the same age as Pankiv. .

The Russian I know has really faded, and it’s been a while. They still speak Russian around me and we still hang out with some of our Russian friends, but it has certainly faded over the years.

However, learning different languages ​​was not the only lessons given to Nahapetyan or Pankiv. Both their parents also endeavored to provide a strong moral education that shapes their character to this day.

For Pankiv, some of the lessons that stayed with him were the value of hard work and a work ethic, as well as the importance of family, friendship, and his faith. He certainly does not take the latter for granted.

I think my parents made me a decent boy. They built me ​​up pretty well, and they are very Christian-like people, which was difficult in Europe, the Osage junior noted. When my father was in Ukraine, Christianity was actually not allowed. His father, my grandfather, was arrested for reading the Bible. So he encouraged me to go into the gospel and learn that – the same goes for my mother – it was kind of how they made me a better person.

Christianity is something they didn’t really force on me, but encouraged, and that’s shaped me quite a bit. The freedom to express it is very nice.

Nahapetyan said the idea of ​​responsibility had a profound impact on him growing up and played a role in his education.

My father’s rigor has shaped me to become how responsible I am. I believe I am quite responsible and have everything on hand, the sophomore noted. All my homework and everything, I take it pretty seriously.

And, of course, by taking care of the academics, both Nahapetyan and Pankiv can enjoy sports and all the ties that have arisen from it. In the fall, they enjoyed time on the field and played soccer together for the Indians before reuniting on the tennis courts this spring.

I really enjoy being active and my entire group of friends here at school is pretty much the soccer team and the tennis team, Nahapetyan said. Those are the really good friends I have. They all come from the sports I play here at Osage.

The sophomore also named football coach Jason Long and tennis coach John Baumstark for making his athletic experience more enjoyable.

I really appreciate the coaches I have here, he said. Coach Long is new to the system and he has worked wonders I would say. He is a fantastic coach and Coach Baumstark is new to the system and this is his first real year thanks to COVID. He did a great job and they both got us through the work and made me a better player in both sports.

Pankiv has also made close friendships with Osage teammates, along with Nahapetyan. He credits sophomore Alex Baklashev, also a first-generation American with a Russian background, for helping him in the sport of football as a second-tier and he has close ties to junior footballer Veton Abazi, a first-generation American with family from Albania.

But overall, he sees his teammates as a second family, and Baumstark has seen some of that in his first full season as a tennis coach this spring after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season. The coach said he enjoyed getting to know both Pankiv and Nahapetyan and all of his players a lot better in his first year of teaching in high school, where he can see them outside of their roles as athletes more often.

It was great to see them off the field or field and to see the everyday person rather than just the player. I feel like Mark, Vlad and I have grown by meeting them last year and taking our season away, Baumstark said. This year, with a full season and two months put together with bus and suburban rides to our games, it feels like we’re in a great relationship and I feel like the type of coach they can talk to me with if they need anything.

They are great guys, they work hard and they are good players to have on your team because they will show up and give their best, the coach continued. They love to do it and are great teammates and it’s great to be around them.

With the season over and summer on, Nahapetyan looks forward to a possible chance to see family on the other side of the world. He has only met his maternal great-grandmother so far, in terms of his extended family, but that will change with plans to go to Armenia. He also looks forward to future plans to visit St. Petersburg in Russia.

This will be my first time going there. I’ve never been there, so it’s going to be a fun experience, Nahapetyan said, meeting more of his extended family for the first time. It will be fun to see them.

Pankiv wants to visit his mother and father’s birthplace in the near future if the opportunity arises and he is actually the only member of his family who has yet to go to Europe.

It makes me a little angry, Pankiv said with a smile.

At the same time, he liked being in Osage and said the lake area was not such a bad place to be.

It was quite fun growing up here. I have to realize that this place is a lot better than other places because I feel like I don’t appreciate this place as much as I should, the junior said. We have many tourists who come here and say this is such a beautiful place.

In Florida you know how beautiful the sunset is. Even here the sunsets are very beautiful.

For now, he can maintain those ties by continuing one of his grandmother’s traditions and creating some favorite Polish dishes.

My grandmother used to make food called gulompki and pierogi. Gulompki is a cabbage roll filled with meat and rice and pierogi is a dumpling filled with potatoes and is really good, Pankiv explained. That’s one thing I pass on to the next generation.

And that next generation and this country may be better for it – the opportunity to participate in and share in unique cultures and backgrounds – simply because some have taken the opportunity and moved to the United States to create a brighter future. forging.