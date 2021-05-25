Lance Lynn is the White Sox ‘dominant, reliable’ a – h — ‘

Lance Lynn has no intention of softening what it’s like when opponents face him.

“I’ve always been a – h —.”

The Chicago White Sox veteran, a weapon hired to help this team win the World Series, sheds as good as advertised.

And he dominates the opposition while doing it.

On Monday, he had another great performance against his former team, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to one run and only three hits in seven innings. His ERA of the season has fallen to a pencil-thin 1.51.

Here’s what the White Sox envisioned when they decided to part ways with Dane Dunning’s promising young career in December: a reliable presence on the mound, one of the best pitchers in baseball, and someone they could turn to every fifth day. to calculate. they win or give them a good chance of winning.

After the team had no one to turn to in the third game of their playoff series last fall, this was the kind of solution they needed. And they have it, big time.

“As good a competitor as there is in the big leagues right now,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa of his pitcher. “He’s in, and it’s not just his head, his heart, guts. And if you’ve got that stuff. And you’re in? He wants to get guys out and give his team a chance to win.”

What is clear, other than the last two seasons in Texas were no fluke, is that Lynn is having a tremendous positive impact on this White Sox team. He sets an example for the rest of the starting rotation, giving the team’s attack the confidence and confidence it needs to get the job done in matches he throws.

Lynn had a no-hitter through five innings on Monday. But with the White Sox bats momentarily confused by Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim, it was a winless draw after five. Lynn walked the lead-off man in the sixth, the runner ended up on third base with one out. Lynn gave up a rapped single under a withdrawn Tim Anderson, and the Cardinals took the lead. From no-hitter to losses in the blink of an eye.

But Lynn didn’t hesitate, and with the big man on the hill, the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn hit a game-flipping homer as part of a defining four-run bottom of the inning, and the White Sox pitched to a 5-1 victory from there.

“It’s actually unbelievable to see him go out. It’s so impressive, ”Vaughn said of Lynn. “He’s a guy who just takes it and rips it, and he just goes after guys. It’s so I don’t even know how to explain it, it’s just like a bulldog. He just goes in and fight his way,” no matter what … And I think it gives our line-up a little spice.

“Even though he had a no-hitter going through fifth and we gave up that first hit, everyone in the crowd fell asleep, but we knew Lance would stay in it and keep us in that game.”

A bulldog. An a – h —. It’s all the same for Lynn.

“When you grow up, when you get into the game, it’s, ‘Oh, he’s got a bad attitude, this and that,’” he said. “And when you get older and start pitching better,” he’s a bulldog. So just be a bulldog, I guess. “

The impact Lynn had on this White Sox, the rave reviews from his manager and teammates. It may make you wonder how much of an ah he really is.

But the emotion Lynn brings to the hill had a little extra on Monday.

Lynn played the first six seasons and seven years of his big league-career for the Cardinals. And while on Monday the focus was on La Russa managing against his old team for the first time, Lynn pitched for the second time against his old team. The first time-out, in 2018, lasted only three innings and took the loss.

Not so Monday. And it felt really good.

“I’m not going to lie to you, that was probably the most satisfying win I’ve ever had in my career, not counting the playoffs. I really enjoyed beating them,” said Lynnsaid. “It is one of the teams against which I (had) no victory in the big league, and now I do. And I absolutely enjoy it.”

When asked what was the mix of emotions he was competing with, maybe he lent some credence to that whole ah — thing.

‘Prove it. Hatefulness. A little bit of everything.’

The most satisfying regular season win he’s ever had. Impressive. But of course Lynn wears a White Sox uniform for some more satisfaction, especially satisfaction with the post-season variety. And it’s nights like Monday when you realize how possible it is that he can provide it.

With how reliable he has been, ‘possibly’ could say the light.

“I just go out and every five days between starts, I do everything I can to help the team win and talk to guys and talk about pitching and stuff like that. That’s all I know,” said Lynn. but everyone, especially in the starting rotation, is attracted to it, and relievers enjoy it too. And we have a good time with it, and that’s what it’s all about. “

