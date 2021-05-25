Sports
Early BetMGM Big Game Lines. Where are the values?
The early college football lines and BetMGM odds are out for the biggest games of the 2021 season. Where are the possible values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
As always and as we do during football season, here’s the practice.
Without looking at what they are, I’m guessing what the initial college football rules will be for the biggest games of the 2021 season. BetMGM are added afterwards to see if something seems a little skewed.
The Early Guess is a prediction of what the rules are and not a choice of games.
Bet on all major college football matches at BetMGM
Thursday September 2
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -5
Actual BetMGM line: North Carolina -6.5
Friday, September 3
Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -3.5
Actual BetMGM line: Clemson -3
Penn State in Wisconsin
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -4.5
Actual BetMGM line: Wisconsin -3.5
Alabama vs Miami (in Atlanta)
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -20
Actual BetMGM line: Alabama -14.5
LSU at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: LSU -8
Actual BetMGM line: LSU -2
Oregon State in Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -5
Actual BetMGM line: Purdue -4.5
Indiana near Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -4
Actual BetMGM line: Iowa -3.5
Western Michigan in Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -23
Actual BetMGM line: Michigan -20
Michigan State in Northwestern
Fiu Early Guess: Northwest -4
Actual BetMGM line: Northwest -5.5
Saturday, September 4
Notre Dame in the state of Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -8.5
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -10
Sunday, September 5
Ole Miss to Louisville (in Atlanta)
Fiu Early Guess: Be Miss -8
Actual BetMGM line: Be Miss -7.5
NEXT: Late September, Largest College Football Game Lines: Iowa in Iowa State, Alabama in Florida, Wisconsin vs Notre Dame & More
Largest College Football Game Lines in late September
Friday, September 10
Ball State in Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -24.5
Actual BetMGM line: Penn State -22
Stanford at USC
Fiu Early Guess: USC -5.5
Actual BetMGM line: USC -14
Purdue at UConn
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -34
Actual BetMGM line: Purdue -28
Iowa in the state of Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -2.5
Actual BetMGM line: Iowa State -7
Oregon in the state of Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -10
Actual BetMGM line: Ohio State -10
Washington in Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -4.5
Actual BetMGM line: Not yet released
Texas in Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -6.5
Actual BetMGM line: Texas -5.5
Utah at BYU
Fiu Early Guess: Utah -7.5
Actual BetMGM line: Utah -7.5
Bet on all major college football matches at BetMGM
Friday, September 17
Auburn at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -4
Actual BetMGM line: Penn State -4
Michigan State in Miami
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -15
Actual BetMGM line: Miami -17.5
Alabama in Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -11
Actual BetMGM line: Alabama -13
Purdue at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -14
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -12.5
Cincinnati, Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -3
Actual BetMGM line: Indiana -1.5
Nebraska near Oklahoma
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -24
Actual BetMGM line: Oklahoma -21
Friday, September 24
Tennessee in Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -17.5
Actual BetMGM line: Florida -14.5
UCLA at Stanford
Fiu Early Guess: Stanford -3.5
Actual BetMGM line: UCLA -7.5
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame (in Chicago)
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -2.5
Actual BetMGM line: Wisconsin -3
NEXT: October Biggest College Football Games: Michigan in Wisconsin, Alabama at Texas A&M, USC at Notre Dame & More
October Greatest College Football Game Lines
Friday October 1
Minnesota at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -2
Actual BetMGM line: Minnesota -3.5
Michigan in Wisconsin
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7.5
Actual BetMGM line: Wisconsin -7.5
Indiana at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -7
Actual BetMGM line: Penn State -6.5
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -7.5
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -4
Auburn at LSU
Fiu Early Guess: LSU -8
Actual BetMGM line: LSU -5.5
Friday, October 8
Penn State in Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -3
Actual BetMGM line: Iowa -3
Georgia at Auburn
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -8
Actual BetMGM line: Georgia -10.5
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -6
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -5.5
Alabama at Texas A&M
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -6.5
Actual BetMGM line: Alabama -10
Oklahoma vs Texas (in Dallas)
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -6
Actual BetMGM line: Oklahoma -10
Friday, October 15
Purdue in Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -11.5
Actual BetMGM line: Iowa -10.5
UCF at Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -9
Actual BetMGM line: Cincinnati -10.5
Michigan State in Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -12
Actual BetMGM line: Indiana -17
Miami in North Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -3
Actual BetMGM line: North Carolina -3
Florida at LSU
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -2
Actual BetMGM line: Florida -3
Friday, October 22
Ohio State in Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -13
Actual BetMGM line: Ohio State -11
Wisconsin at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -8.5
Actual BetMGM line: Wisconsin -10
USC at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -3.5
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -3
Friday, October 29
Penn State in the state of Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -8.5
Actual BetMGM line: Ohio State -12.5
Michigan in the state of Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -8
Actual BetMGM line: Michigan -6
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -5.5
Actual BetMGM line: Not yet released
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -5
Actual BetMGM line: Georgia -6.5
NEXT: November Biggest College Football Games: Ohio State in Michigan, Alabama in Auburn, Iowa State in Oklahoma & More
November Largest College Football Game Lines
Saturday, November 6
Penn State in Maryland
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -13
Actual BetMGM line: Penn State -10
Michigan State in Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -4
Actual BetMGM line: Purdue -4.5
Indiana near Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -3
Actual BetMGM line: Michigan -3
Auburn at Texas A&M
Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -7.5
Actual BetMGM line: Texas A&M -9
LSU in Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -16
Actual BetMGM line: Alabama -18.5
Oregon in Washington
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -2
Actual BetMGM line: Oregon -2.5
Bet on all major college football matches at BetMGM
Friday, November 12
Notre Dame in Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -13
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -7.5
Michigan in Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -7
Actual BetMGM line: Penn State -7
Friday, November 19
Michigan State in the state of Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -26
Actual BetMGM line: Ohio State -27
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -24
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -14.5
Texas in West Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -3
Actual BetMGM line: Texas -2.5
Iowa State in Oklahoma
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -7.5
Actual BetMGM line: Oklahoma -7.5
Friday, November 26
Indiana at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6
Actual BetMGM line: Indiana -6.5
Ohio State in Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -13
Actual BetMGM line: Ohio State -13.5
Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -13
Actual BetMGM line: Oklahoma -13.5
Alabama at Auburn
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -20.5
Actual BetMGM line: Alabama -17.5
Notre Dame at Stanford
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -9
Actual BetMGM line: Notre Dame -9.5
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]