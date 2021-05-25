Fairmont tennis earns place in Section 1A team semifinals | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – An overhead smash, a backhand winner and the Fairmont Cardinals advance to the semifinals of the Section 1A boys tennis team.

Fairmont defeated the Waseca Bluejays 4-3 in the opening round of Section 1A West Division on Monday at Cardinal Courts in Fairmont. The Cardinals (10-8) will face the Schaeffer Academy in Kutsky Park in Rochester today at 11am. Schaeffer Academy defeated Cotter 6-1 in one of Monday’s two-time East Division encounters.

“We’ll just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson said what his team will have to do today in a tough rematch against a team that defeated the Cardinals on May 11. “We are more stubborn than the other team, we grind, we dig in and we remain confident. This is the way we’ve been all season and it’s become who we are. … We will enjoy it tonight and be ready for the next game. “

With the teams tied for three, the Cardinals’ game came down to Jack Hagen and Parker Vetter on the first doubles match.

Hagen and Vetter were one match behind Waseca’s Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen on each switch until they played their first set at 6 to send the match-up to a tiebreaker.

Hagen opened the tiebreaker with an overhead winner and did the same to end it with a 10-8 advantage for a 7-6 win in the first set.

Hagen and Vetter then jumped to a 5-0 lead in the second set before Diedrich and Hansen won consecutive games to narrow down the advantage. Hagen and Vetter took the first point in the final game, then a Hagen smash, a Vetter backhand winner and a casual foul made it to the opening round matchup for Fairmont.

“That was big, when we came out we talked during the set break about how we’ve seen many high school teams win that first set in a tiebreaker and relax,” Johnson said. “There is no time clock in tennis, you cannot run out of time because you are ahead. We just kept the mindset that we lost the first set and had to have the next point, have the next set. … They (Vetter and Hagen) played against a very tough Mankato West team last week and that match gave them a lot of confidence together. “

Thomas Klanderud was the first cardinal out of bounds when he eased to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tyler Jellum on second basehits, but Waseca answered on the first basehits when Charlie Huttemier used a blistering serve to save matching 6-1 sets. to take. Ameya Komaragiri.

Oliver Rowher and Dominic Grunzke then claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Dominick Lund-May and Oliver Thedens in the third double play for Waseca.

Ian Fortune then tied the team game for Fairmont 6-1, 6-2 in a strike by leftists with Jacari Jellum on third basehits.

Fairmont again took the lead of the team when Noah Vetter held Ahmed Farooq across the field for a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the fourth singles.

Luke Osweiller and Dahminik Deutsch put pressure on the first doubles as they tied the teams with three wins each with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sebastian Castro and Carter Quist in the second doubles.

“This is the team that beat us earlier in the season and we knew we were going to have a hard time beating them” Johnson said. “We have been preparing for this for several weeks now, trying to find out our spots and gain strength in a doubles match. Trying to get Noah (Vertter) to be a respectable fourth singles player. They did it. They’ve worked really hard, this is one of the toughest teams I’ve ever had. They dig in, they don’t give up and they are more stubborn than the other team. I am very proud of them. “

Section 1A Boy Tennis

Quarter-finals of the team

Fairmont 4, Waseca 3

Singles: Charlie Huttemier (WAS) defeats. Ameya Komaragiri, 6-1, 6-1. Thomas Klanderud (F) def. Tyler Jellum, 6-0, 6-1. Ian Fortune (F) def. Jacari Jellum, 6-1, 6-2. Noah Vetter (F) def. Ahmed Farooq, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Parker Vetter-Jack Hagen (F) beats. Ben Diedrich-Earl Hansen, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2. Luke Osweiller-Dahminik Deutsch (WAS) def. Sebastian Castro-Carter Quist, 6-3, 6-1. Oliver Rohwer-Dominic Brunzke (WAS) def. Dominick Lund-May-Oliver Thedens, 6-1, 6-3.

St. James Area 4, Blue Earth Area 3 – The Saints swept the double bracket to defeat the Bucs in Section 1A West Division quarter-final action Monday in St. James.

St. James Area will take on Rochester Lourdes, the Class A No. 4 in the semi-finals at 9 am today at Kutsky Park in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Stewartville 7-0 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Vern Johnson picked up a team point for the Bucs with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Marco Hernandez on first basehits, while Nick Frundt eased to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Payton Brown on second basehits.

Jamie Johnson earned BEA’s third team point with matching 6-2 set wins over Brennan Kern on fourth singles.

Preston Wegner used 6-1 set wins in the second and third sets to beat James Greer in the third singles after Greer took a 6-1 win in the first set.

The Saints ‘first double tandem of Caleb Rivera and James Gutierrez took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Joe Frundt and Seth Stevermer, while St. James’ Andrei Rivera and Rudolpho Arreola defeated Devin Haase and Jerry Passe with a 6-3, 6-0 score.

Adan Rodriguez and Juan Castaneda finished the bracket sweep for the Saints with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Seth Mathews and John Lappe in the third doubles match.

Section 1A Boy Tennis

Quarter-finals of the team

James Area 4, Blue Earth Area 3

Singles: Vern Johnson (BEA) defeats. Marco Hernandez, 6-2, 6-0. Nick Frundt (BEA) defeats. Payton Brown, 6-1, 6-0. Preston Wegner (SJ) def. James Greer, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. Jamie Johnson (BEA) def. Brennan Kern, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Caleb Rivera-James Gutierrez (SJ) def. Joe Frundt-Seth Stevermer, 6-2, 6-3. Andrei Rivera-Rudolpho Arreola (SJ) def. Devin Haase-Jerry Passe, 6-3, 6-0. Adan Rodriguez-Juan Castaneda (SJ) def. Seth Mathews-John Lappe, 6-0, 6-1.