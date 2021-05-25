Yeelanna beats Tumby Bay in Great Flinders table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





GREAT FLINDERS TABLE TENNIS YEELANNA 12 (46) DEF TUMBY BAY 12 (43) Because Yeelanna had very few players, they played their game against Tumby Bay with teams of 8. In a very even competition, Yeelanna beat Tumby Bay. In fact, the first round of singles was with 4 (15) each, after which Yeelanna took the lead and won the doubles 3 (10) to 1 (4). Tumby then equalized in the second round of singles 5 (17) against Yeelanna 3 (15). With the second round of doubles just Tumby's way 2 (7) to 2 (6), Yeelanna just managed to hold on through three matches with rubbers even at 12 each. Best for Yeelanna was Russell Fordham with four wins, while Geoff and Moyra McLachlan each took three. Golden Old Dennis Peck won all four for Tumby Bay and Tristan Carr scored three wins. Tumby's Ken Roediger won a five-set match with Luke McLachlan, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, while Yeelanna's Moyra McLachlan won her first five-set match against Steve Carr 10-12 , 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, then lost to Tristan Carr 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 10-12. CUMMINS 19 (67) DEF WANILLA 11 (50) In the game between two previously unbeaten teams, defensive prime ministers Cummins took the win over Wanilla. Cummins won the first round of singles 6 (22) against Wanilla 4 (17), then also defeated doubles 3 (11) to Wanilla 2 (10). Cummins advanced in the second round of singles to take 6 (21) to Wanilla 4 (17), before finishing strong in the final round of doubles, winning 4 (13) to 1 (6). Cummins' strength at the top showed with Lester Barnes, Jarrad Hill, Troy Branson and Darryl Holley all four winners of the game. Best for Wanilla were Ben Price, Leanne O'Connor and Roslyn Hocking with three wins each. Wanilla's Gavin Traeger had two five-set singles, losing first to Troy Branson 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-13, 10-12, then came from behind to win to Ross Kerr 5- 11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. Lester Barnes and Ross Kerr won a tight double against Kym Wright and Heather Pope 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8. KARKOO 21 (71) DEF YALLUNDA FLAT 9 (44) Karkoo traveled to Yallunda Flat and took the win. Karkoo dominated the first round of the singles and won 8 (26) against Yallunda Flat 2 (15). Karkoo pushed on strongly in the first round of the doubles with 4 (13) to 1 (6). The second round of singles was tied, with Yallunda scoring Flat 5 (18) against Karkoo 5 (20), but then Karkoo finished strong in the final doubles round with 4 (12) to 1 (5). Best for Karkoo with four wins were Kaye Carter, Denise Laube and Linnea Mead, while Wade Gray was the only winner of four games for Yallunda Flat. Gus Elliott played his first game for Yallunda Flat in several years, winning both five set singles, scoring first against Leon Hurrell 11-6, 14-12, 5-11, 6-11, 12-10 and then went on to win against Michael Meaney 11-5, 11-13, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9. Kaye Carter of Karkoo defeated a determined Lorraine Dunn 10-12, 11-3, 12-14, 16-14, 11-8.







