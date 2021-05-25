Japan says the US travel warning will not affect the US Olympic team’s participation





TOKYO – The Japanese government on Tuesday quickly denied that a US warning to Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would affect Olympians who want to compete in the postponed Games in Tokyo. US officials cited an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even pose risks to vaccinated people. They have not banned Americans from visiting Japan, but the warnings could affect insurance rates and whether Olympic athletes and other participants decide to compete in the Games starting July 23. Most metropolitan areas in Japan are in a state of emergency and are expected to remain so until mid-June due to increasing severe COVID-19 cases that are straining the country’s medical care systems. That raises concerns about how the country could cope with the arrival of tens of thousands of Olympic participants if hospitals remain stressed and little of the population is vaccinated. Japanese cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press conference on Tuesday that the US warning does not ban essential travel and that Japan believes US support for Tokyo’s bid to hold the Olympics is unchanged. “We believe there is no change in the US position that supports the Japanese government’s determination to make the Games a reality,” said Kato, adding that Washington has told Tokyo that the travel warning is unrelated to the participation of the Games. US Olympic team. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it still expects American athletes to be able to compete safely in the Tokyo Games. Fans coming from abroad were banned from the Tokyo Olympics months ago, but athletes, families, sports officials from around the world and other stakeholders still make up a massive influx of international travelers. The Japanese public in opinion polls has opposed the holding of the Games for security reasons, while most people will not be vaccinated. The American warning from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Due to the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers are at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.” ‘ The State Department’s warning was more blunt. “Don’t travel to Japan because of COVID-19,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos